Nevada officer killed by steel beam that fell on patrol car



A Nevada police officer was killed by a steel beam that fell on his car while driving on the highway Friday.

The officer, an anonymous member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, was driving southbound on U.S. Route 95 near a construction site. When a tractor-trailer driving in the same direction hit a beam from the site, the beam came down and smashed the officer's patrol car.

The officer was pronounced dead at the scene.

This beam is a marker for trucks similar to the tractor-trailer involved in the incident to know the height of the approaching bridge. The driver cooperated with police and was not associated with the construction site.

"Today is a very sad and tragic day for the men and women of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department," a statement from the Las Vegas Police Protective Association reads . "Not only is this loss felt by all first responders in Nevada, but the community at large has also lost one of its heroes."

Southbound traffic was temporarily closed on U.S. 95 while an investigation took place. It will reopen at 8 p.m. Friday night.