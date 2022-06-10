Endangered Child Alert issued for 15-year-old Smyrna girl
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 15-year-old girl.
The TBI says Tegan Harman was last seen on Tuesday, June 7. She has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication. There is no known clothing description of direction of travel.2 women charged in MNPD human trafficking operation; 95 ecstasy pills found
Harman is 5 feet tall and weighs 95 pounds. She also has black hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Smyrna Police Department at 615- 459-6644 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND .
