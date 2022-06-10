Maryland Governor Larry Hogan reacts to high gas prices

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The national average for a gallon of regular gas rose above the $5 mark for the first time in history. With that new reality, State Comptroller Peter Franchot is calling on lawmakers in Annapolis to pass another gas tax holiday—this time for 90 days. The comptroller also wants for the legislature to pause the automatic gas tax increase. That increase would add about six cents to the already existing gas tax and it’s set to kick in on July 1. “During a period of unprecedented budget surplus, we cannot sit by and do nothing as the increasing cost of gas...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO