Maryland State

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan reacts to high gas prices

By Anissa Lopez
WMDT.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARYLAND– With skyrocketing gas prices, people’s wallets are hurting. Governor Larry Hogan says this is frustrating to see. He says recently Maryland legislators temporarily suspended the gas tax. While Governor Hogan said the suspension...

Comments / 102

Sandra Giove
4d ago

making 13 dollars a hour and putting 60 dollars a week in gas just to go to work it ain't no wonder why people don't want to work. They are working to pay for gas and food and can't even afford rent

Diana Maus
4d ago

It's a very easy solution to lower gas prices open the pipeline and start drilling it's plain we were independent before before until this bozo got in and now hes forcing us but it isn't going to happen to turn to electric cars not going to happen

Valerie Thacker
4d ago

BTW at least under Trump no inflation, southern border under control, and gas prices better than ever!!! again I'm a independent and really discussed with this Biden administration!!!

