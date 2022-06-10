ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, NY

Police: Bridgeport man was targeted in city’s 10th homicide this year

By Marissa Alter
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWH2P_0g7BuuZk00

Gun violence has taken the life of another Bridgeport resident.

Police said a 37-year-old man was killed around 1:25 a.m. Friday in a targeted shooting in the 100 block of Priscilla Circle. In the daylight hours, there was still a trail of blood left in the street.

“This is the first time that I have experienced something like this,” said Evelyn Cruz, who’s lived in the neighborhood for six years. Cruz told News 12 it was her daughter who alerted her to something going on outside overnight.

“My daughter comes into my room, and she said there was very loud screaming from a lady, like she sounded like she was scared,” Cruz explained. Cruz said she tried to look out the window but didn't see anything. Then police arrived.

Investigators said they responded after numerous 911 calls came in for shots fired. They found the victim lying in the road shot several times. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

Police are calling it an isolated incident and said the victim knew his attacker. They recovered “several items of evidence and are working several strong leads,” according to a news release from Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

Still, one neighbor who spoke with News 12 off-camera said she'll be looking for a new place to live after this. Others were also shaken up.

“It's really overwhelming,” Cruz stated. “I’m very worried about my children.”

Police have not released the victim’s name but said next of kin was notified. A neighbor told News 12 the victim's mother collapsed at the scene and had to be taken to the hospital.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Homicide Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

This is the city's tenth homicide this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Shelton Man Killed in Shooting in Bridgeport

A 22-year-old Shelton man was killed in a shooting at the PT Barnum Housing Complex in Bridgeport on Monday night. Police officers responded to the PT Barnum Housing Complex after getting a ShotSpotter activation and reports of gunshots near buildings 10 and 11 around 8:30 p.m. and they found a man who had been shot several times lying on the ground next to building 11, police said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Three more arrests made in Milford beach fight

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three more people are facing charges in connection to a crazy fight at a crowded beach on Memorial Day. Milford police arrested 18-year-old Jasmin Bello of Stratford, 18-year-old Jacob Calderon-Perez of Trumbull and 20-year-old Alexander Mitchell of Bethany. Police said Bello can be seen attacking another...
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, NY
Bridgeport, NY
Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Police identify Bridgeport man, 37, killed in targeted attack

BRIDGEPORT — Police have identified the man they say was killed in a targeted attack last week. He was identified Monday night as 37-year-old Noel McIntosh. Police had previously said McIntosh’s next-of-kin had been notified of his death. Bridgeport police said they were called to the 100 block...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

2 women wounded as gunfire erupts in Poughkeepsie

Gunfire erupted twice in Poughkeepsie Monday night, and two women were treated at the hospital for wounds. The first report of shots fired happened just after 10 p.m. No one was injured, but the house at 48 Harrison St. was struck multiple times. At around the same time, police heard...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Gun Violence#911#Violent Crime
WTNH

22-year-old Shelton man dies in Bridgeport homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One man from Shelton died in a homicide in Bridgeport on Monday, police said. The Bridgeport Police Department responded to the PT Barnum Housing Complex on reports for multiple shots fired near buildings 10 and 11 around 8:30 p.m. At the scene, officers located a 22-year-old man from Shelton laying on […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bus driver ate pot gummies, passed out on I-95 in Stratford

BRIDGEPORT - A Boston bus driver says he didn’t know the gummy candies he was snacking on while driving passengers home from a state casino were loaded with THC, the active ingredient in cannabis. But state police said that was no comfort to his 38 terrified passengers on their...
STRATFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Haven Independent

Pair Charged With Firing A Gun Off Beaver Street In Ansonia

ANSONIA — Two people were charged with firing a gun off Beaver Street on Sunday morning. Police responded a report of shots fired at about 3:40 a.m. near the Seymour town line, according to a written statement from Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch. An officer came upon a truck...
ANSONIA, CT
NBC Connecticut

17-Year-Old Shooting Victim Was Taken to New Haven Firehouse: Police

New Haven firefighters attended to a 17-year-old shooting victim who had been driven to the fire station on Saturday night and police said he is in stable condition. Just after 9 p.m., New Haven Police received a Shotspotter alert and a call about a person who was shot on Starr Street, between Shelton Avenue and Newhall Street.
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

NYPD: Man in FedEx uniform, second suspect wanted in Bronx robbery

Police released new video of two men wanted in a violent home invasion and robbery in the Bronx. Police say two men forced their way into a 23-year-old man's apartment on Willis Avenue in Mott Haven Wednesday after he answered the door. The suspects allegedly shot the victim in the chest and stole his phone before taking off in a black Nissan Rogue with Connecticut plates.
BRONX, NY
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven youth, 17, injured in weekend shooting

NEW HAVEN — City detectives are investigating after a 17-year-old New Haven youth was shot and wounded in the Newhallville neighborhood Saturday night. Around 9:06 p.m., New Haven police were called to Starr Street between Shelton Avenue and Newhall Street, after the city’s Shot Spotter system reported gunfire, according to police.
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Man Has Six Felonies Pending In Criminal Court

ANSONIA — A 22-year-old city resident has six felonies pending in court in connection to crimes in Ansonia and Derby. The Ansonia charges originate from with a ​“shots fired” call from 2021. Police responded to a report of gunshots on Water Street in Ansonia at about...
ANSONIA, CT
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy