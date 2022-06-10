Police: Bridgeport man was targeted in city’s 10th homicide this year

Gun violence has taken the life of another Bridgeport resident.

Police said a 37-year-old man was killed around 1:25 a.m. Friday in a targeted shooting in the 100 block of Priscilla Circle. In the daylight hours, there was still a trail of blood left in the street.

“This is the first time that I have experienced something like this,” said Evelyn Cruz, who’s lived in the neighborhood for six years. Cruz told News 12 it was her daughter who alerted her to something going on outside overnight.

“My daughter comes into my room, and she said there was very loud screaming from a lady, like she sounded like she was scared,” Cruz explained. Cruz said she tried to look out the window but didn't see anything. Then police arrived.

Investigators said they responded after numerous 911 calls came in for shots fired. They found the victim lying in the road shot several times. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

Police are calling it an isolated incident and said the victim knew his attacker. They recovered “several items of evidence and are working several strong leads,” according to a news release from Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

Still, one neighbor who spoke with News 12 off-camera said she'll be looking for a new place to live after this. Others were also shaken up.

“It's really overwhelming,” Cruz stated. “I’m very worried about my children.”

Police have not released the victim’s name but said next of kin was notified. A neighbor told News 12 the victim's mother collapsed at the scene and had to be taken to the hospital.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Homicide Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

This is the city's tenth homicide this year.