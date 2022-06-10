ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas girl injured in freak accident comes home

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago

ST. MARYS, Kan. ( KSNT ) – A Kansas girl has returned to her home in St. Marys for the first time in over a month and she’s making the most of it.

Quinlynn Jones suffered a traumatic brain injury in April when she was hit by a tree branch in a freak accident that sent her to the hospital. Since then, Quinlynn has been fighting for her life and she is growing stronger with every passing day.

A parade of cars drove by her house on Thursday to welcome her home. They honked horns and threw confetti while Quinlynn smiled and waved back. Everyone showed up to support the girl whose personality hasn’t changed a bit since the accident.

“She’s still struggling a lot with her right side and getting frustrated, but she laughs at herself when she screws up the words,” said Jenna Jones, Quinlynn’s mother. “And she’s still really the same joyous, smiley person.”

People from all over the nation have reached out with cards and gifts during this journey. Quinlynn’s mom says she’s beyond grateful for the community’s support.

She gave a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Children’s Mercy Hospital, who really made a difference for Quinlynn.

Quinlynn continues to rest and recover. But now, she gets to do so in her own bed, cuddled up with her dog.

KSN News

KSN News

