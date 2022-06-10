Summer fun in the Capital City

Today: Clearing clouds, hot, humid, high 93 (feels like 107) Wednesday: Hot & steamy, high 96 (feels like 106) Thursday: PM rain & storms, hot, high 93 (feels like 100) We had a very active evening and overnight in the way of weather, with a number of severe thunderstorm warnings, a few tornado warnings, large hail, and wind gusts up near hurricane-force around 74 miles per hour. This morning, thousands of people are waking up without power on the heels of these storms, which is not an ideal setup for the forecast today. While those showers and storms have exited our forecast area, we’ve now got excessive heat warnings to deal with.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO