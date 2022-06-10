ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Summer fun in the Capital City

NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer season is ideal for grand family adventures. Just load up the car, program...

www.nbc4i.com

NBC4 Columbus

City of Columbus to open cooling centers during heat wave

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Recreation and Parks department announced Tuesday they will open cooling centers at five community centers during this midweek heat wave in central Ohio. With temperatures in the upper 90s that will feel like over 100 degrees, the city will have cooling centers at Barnett, Beatty, Douglas, Glenwood, and Marion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dog shelter needs ice donations during power outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The power outage has caused a major need for ice at the Franklin County Dog Shelter. To keep the dogs cool, they are giving them ice chips and they are asking the public for bags of ice donations. There are currently 151 dogs housed at the shelter and the heat is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Aquatic Adventures Ohio announces July closing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Aquatic Adventures Ohio in Hilliard will close next month, making way for new leadership. The aquatic portion of the business – swimming lessons, lane rental and open swimming – will close July 2, with buyer Katie Murphy taking over dive operations beginning July 5. “Katie has a passion for diving and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dodge Park Community Center an overnight cooling center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents of the Latitude Five25 apartment complex near Mount Vernon will have a place to go overnight to beat the heat. The Central and Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross is operating an overnight cooling shelter Tuesday at the Dodge Park Community Center for residents of the complex, which […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Record heat continues for Columbus area

Thursday: Record warm start, hot day, storms later, high 94. After a very hot day today, with extreme triple digit heat index values that were topping in the middle 110s in spots, we will see a very warm and muggy night with little to no wind. Relief will be hard to come by overnight, as lows will be about 14° above normal, and 3° above the previous record of 73° in 1981.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When will AEP restore your power?

When will AEP restore your power? FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OjlAMG. She claimed Columbus police targeted her. A jury …. ‘Grillin and Chillin’ making drinks with Matt and …. ‘Grillin and Chillin’ making cheeseburgers with Matt …. Teen killed in Hilltop stabbing. ‘Grillin and Chillin’ with Matt and Monica.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Local woman warns of website’s vacation rental cancellation policies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A sudden and unexpected cancellation left one local woman scrambling to find another short-term vacation rental, weeks before her scheduled trip. She called Better Call 4 with a warning for other potential travelers.  Ready for a getaway, Michelle Austing and her family started planning in February for a trip to Hawaii […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

BJ’s Wholesale Club at Hamilton Quarter opening later this year

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — BJ’s Wholesale Club expects to be back in central Ohio later this year. The Westborough, Massachusetts-based retailer Monday announced its New Albany-area location, which will be part of Casto’s Hamilton Quarter development, as one of several new additions to its footprint. The return to the Columbus area isn’t […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Morning Forecast: June 15, 2022

She claimed Columbus police targeted her. A jury …. ‘Grillin and Chillin’ making drinks with Matt and …. ‘Grillin and Chillin’ making cheeseburgers with Matt …. Father fined, given probation for Upper Arlington …. Dog shelter needs ice donations during power outage. Woman, 83, helps with Knox County...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why a Columbus mall is now marked ‘public nuisance’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A court order now marks Eastland Mall as a public nuisance, citing outstanding health and safety code violations, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. The order comes after the City of Columbus filed a case in Franklin County Municipal Court against Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC in April 2021. The city […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dangerous heat & high humidity settles into Central Ohio

Today: Clearing clouds, hot, humid, high 93 (feels like 107) Wednesday: Hot & steamy, high 96 (feels like 106) Thursday: PM rain & storms, hot, high 93 (feels like 100) We had a very active evening and overnight in the way of weather, with a number of severe thunderstorm warnings, a few tornado warnings, large hail, and wind gusts up near hurricane-force around 74 miles per hour. This morning, thousands of people are waking up without power on the heels of these storms, which is not an ideal setup for the forecast today. While those showers and storms have exited our forecast area, we’ve now got excessive heat warnings to deal with.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deadly weeds like poison hemlock and wild parsnip aren’t simply noxious and dangerous; Ohio laws say they must be destroyed. Some weeds are so toxic that they can injure people and livestock as well as damage farmers’ crops. The Ohio Department of Agriculture designates about 25 plants as prohibited noxious weeds. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 83, helps with Knox County storm cleanup

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Many in central Ohio have been without power for about 24 hours, and in some places, it’s not expected to be back for days. The region is also seeing the hottest weather of the year so far. AEP’s outage map shows almost 60 percent of AEP’s customers in the county […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kelley Cos.’ Near East Side project moves forward

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Kelley Cos. project that aims to redevelop a funeral home property on the Near East Side into housing now awaits approval from Columbus City Council. The project to redevelop the Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Home at 720 E. Long St. was approved last week by the development commission and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Knox County cleaning up after Monday’s storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Communities across central Ohio have spent the day focused on cleaning up after Monday night’s storms. Down power lines and trees across all of Knox County. A lot of people in Fredericktown have been up all night because of the storms. Several say that it’s the first storm that really hit […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Protest outside Columbus City Hall calls for end to violence

Protest outside Columbus City Hall calls for end to violence. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3mMIaS6. Protest outside Columbus City Hall calls for end …. 2 Ohio children’s hospitals ranked top 10 in U.S. NBC4 Midday Mid-Ohio Urban Farm Groundbreaking. LIST: Best pizza restaurants in Columbus ranked. How to celebrate Columbus’ 614...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP rep explains widespread power outages

UPDATE: AEP has released restoration times for customers across central Ohio. Click here for those. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored, according to a company spokesperson. “When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 […]
COLUMBUS, OH

