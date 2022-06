Choose your seat locations TODAY and guarantee your spot for all seven home games. The highly anticipated Texas football game versus Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is officially sold out! The only way to secure tickets for the game is by purchasing 2022 football season tickets, which include seven home games for the first time since 2010. Along with Alabama, Texas will host non-conference opponents ULM and UTSA, as well as Big 12 Conference foes Baylor, Iowa State, West Virginia and TCU.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO