Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Undergoes finger surgery

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Pelicans announced Friday that Ingram underwent surgery Tuesday to address a flexion contracture in his right fifth finger....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

James Wiseman injury update: Warriors' sidelined big man could return to action for Summer League, per report

Second-year center James Wiseman didn't play at all for the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors this season due to a right knee injury, but his return to action is approaching. Following a plasma-rich injection in April, Wiseman is getting close to clearance for full contact, and as a result there's optimism within the organization that he could return to action in Summer League in July, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.
CBS Sports

Warriors-Celtics: Why Stephen Curry's snapped 3-point streak may bode well for Golden State in Game 6

Entering Game 5 of the 2022 Finals, Stephen Curry made at least one 3-pointer in 132 consecutive postseason games (which, incidentally, is every postseason game in which he'd ever played), and he'd made multiple 3-pointers in 38 straight playoff games. Counting the regular season, Curry had made at least one 3-pointer in 233 consecutive games. Those were all NBA records.
CBS Sports

Jordan Love not focused on future with Packers; Aaron Rodgers' current backup says his concern is on improving

The Green Bay Packers took quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, which raised questions and brought drama surrounding the team's longterm plans with Aaron Rodgers. Rumors continued last season that Rodgers would be leaving Green Bay, but after he signed a four-year, $200 million extension with the team this offseason, Love will have to wait for any possible starting job.
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Wild in no-decision

Singer did not factor in the decision against San Francisco on Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out five over five innings. Singer allowed only two hits -- both doubles -- in his five frames, but he yielded a season-high five walks. Four of the free passes came consecutively in the third inning, when Singer couldn't find his control and walked in a pair of runs with two outs. Walks hadn't been an issue for Singer this season -- he entered Monday having yielded just four free passes across 35.1 frames -- but the right-hander has been worse in that area in previous campaigns. After hurling 16.2 scoreless innings over four appearances across a month-long period in April and May, Singer has come back to earth by giving up 15 earned runs over 20.2 frames in his past four starts.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Derek Wolfe: Undergoes second hip surgery

Wolfe underwent a second hip surgery Monday, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. Wolfe missed the entire 2021 campaign due to a lingering hip issue and underwent surgery in late January to address the situation. However, the veteran defensive end appears to have hit a snag in his recovery and elected to undergo a second procedure. His return timetable remains unclear, but at this point, it'd be surprising to see him available for training camp.
CBS Sports

Angels' Noah Syndergaard: Inefficient in hard-luck loss

Syndergaard (4-5) allowed a run on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers. Syndergaard was perfect the first time through the Dodgers' order, but three walks and a single in the fourth inning pinched in a run, and that was all it took for him to end with the loss. The 29-year-old made this start on extra rest after being pushed back in the rotation, but he still threw only 81 pitches (52 strikes) in a somewhat inefficient outing. He owns a 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB across 51 innings in 10 starts this season. Syndergaard has allowed one run in four of his last six games, so he'll have to hope for better run support in his next start, currently projected for this weekend in Seattle.
Person
Brandon Ingram
CBS Sports

Browns' Deshaun Watson addresses new lawsuits, potential NFL suspension: 'I just wanna clear my name'

Deshaun Watson addressed reporters Tuesday for the first time in more than two months, and the Browns quarterback once again proclaimed his innocence in the face of 24 (and reportedly soon to be 26) civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct. While the former Texans standout declined to elaborate on certain details of his case, referring some questions to his legal team, he expressed regret for the impact his situation has had on the community while reiterating a desire to "clear my name."
CBS Sports

Mets' Chris Bassitt: Throws eight scoreless

Bassitt (5-4) earned the win over the Brewers on Tuesday, allowing three hits and one walk over eight scoreless innings. He struck out seven. After a six-run hiccup in San Diego last week, Bassitt returned home to have his best start of the season so far, limiting Milwaukee to just a trio of singles. He has been much better at Citi Field -- his road ERA checks in north of 5.00 in his first season with the Mets. However, with a career-high strikeout rate, Bassitt may be able post better results away from home moving forward and further chip away at his ERA and WHIP.
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Aggravates wrist injury

Rendon was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers after aggravating his right wrist injury. Rendon spent two weeks on the injured list with right wrist inflammation before being reinstated to the active roster Friday, but he aggravated the issue Tuesday during his fourth game back. The severity of the injury this time around is unclear, and it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old will require a return trip to the injured list.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Nearly hits for cycle

Walker went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, three RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 13-1 win over Philadelphia. Walker knocked an RBI double in the fifth inning and added a two-run single in the sixth. The three-RBI day matched the total output over his previous 10 games. He improved his slash line to .207/.302/.474 with 31 RBI and 26 extra-base hits through 242 plate appearances.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Blows save in return

Knebel (2-5) blew the save and took the loss after he did not record an out and allowed three unearned runs on a hit and two walks in an 11-9 defeat Tuesday against Miami. After the first batter reached on an error, Knebel allowed the next three batters to reach safely. Only four of his 16 pitches were strikes in his first outing since experiencing shoulder tightness Saturday. He is now 11-for-15 in save opportunities and has a less-than-stellar 23:16 K:BB in 25 innings.
CBS Sports

Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn holding out of mandatory minicamp amid trade rumors, per report

One of the first big moves of the new Bears regime this offseason was to trade away one of the most accomplished players on the team, with Chicago shipping star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers in a swap of draft picks. Now, Mack's former running mate off the edge could be next to go. All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn is expected to skip the Bears' mandatory minicamp this week, according to NFL Media, while rumors persist about the veteran's availability via trade.
CBS Sports

Angels' Juan Lagares: Moves to reserve role

Lagares is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The 33-year-old started the past six games but will retreat to the bench Tuesday with Taylor Ward (hamstring/neck) back from the injured list and starting in right field. Lagares should now serve as the Halos' No. 4 outfielder, though his .522 OPS doesn't provide much job security.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Remains on bench

Stallings will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Astros. Stallings has been on the bench for back-to-back games on just one previous occasion this season, though there haven't been reports that his absence Sunday is due to injury. Nick Fortes will get another start behind the plate, catching for Edward Cabrera.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers twice in win

Hoskins went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double and six RBI in an 11-9 loss Tuesday over Miami. Hoskins hit a three-run homer in the fourth, doubled in two in the fifth and added a tie-breaking solo shot in the eighth. It was his second multi-homer game in his last five contests. The first baseman has been on a tear the last eight games, going 15-for-34 with five homers and raising his season batting line to .249/.333/.476.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Day-to-day with wrist issue

Lopez (wrist) won't start Wednesday as originally hoped but he could rejoin the rotation this weekend in New York, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He suffered a wrist contusion in his most recent start. Manager Don Mattingly said Lopez's bullpen Monday didn't go as the Marlins would have hoped, so they are trying to figure out who will start Wednesday in his place. Mattingly made it seem in a video interview that Lopez would probably be pushed back a day or two, but given Lopez's injury history, the team will use an abundance of caution, so a start this weekend isn't guaranteed.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Registers steal in loss

Rojas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Astros. Rojas singled and stole second in the fourth inning, ending an 0-for-13 skid at the plate. The shortstop's gone 7-for-36 (.194) through 11 games in June, but he's retained a starting role with Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Brian Anderson (back) sidelined. After notching 13 steals in 16 tries last year, Rojas has just two thefts in three attempts so far in 2022. He's added a .213/.280/.320 slash line with four home runs, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles and a triple in 50 games.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
