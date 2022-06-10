Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Undergoes finger surgery

Singer did not factor in the decision against San Francisco on Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out five over five innings. Singer allowed only two hits -- both doubles -- in his five frames, but he yielded a season-high five walks. Four of the free passes came consecutively in the third inning, when Singer couldn't find his control and walked in a pair of runs with two outs. Walks hadn't been an issue for Singer this season -- he entered Monday having yielded just four free passes across 35.1 frames -- but the right-hander has been worse in that area in previous campaigns. After hurling 16.2 scoreless innings over four appearances across a month-long period in April and May, Singer has come back to earth by giving up 15 earned runs over 20.2 frames in his past four starts.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO