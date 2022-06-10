Kustoff named to House Ways and Means Committee

U.S. Rep.

David Kustoff

Republican U.S. Rep. David Kustoff of Germantown has been appointed to serve on the House Ways and Means Committee by the House’s Republican leadership.

Kustoff said the seat at the oldest committee in the House is “a seat at the table on issues such as taxes, trade and healthcare” for constituents in West Tennessee and the Mid-South region.

“I look forward to working to advance strong policies that will get our nation’s economy back on track and protect hardworking Americans and businesses against the Biden administration’s reckless agenda,” Kustoff said in an email announcing the committee assignment.

Kustoff has been a vocal critic of President Joe Biden’s economic policies.

Kustoff will serve on the Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security, Worker and Family Support and Oversight.