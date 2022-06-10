ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Kustoff named to House Ways and Means Committee

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQITv_0g7BtiGT00

U.S. Rep.
David Kustoff

Republican U.S. Rep. David Kustoff of Germantown has been appointed to serve on the House Ways and Means Committee by the House’s Republican leadership.

Kustoff said the seat at the oldest committee in the House is “a seat at the table on issues such as taxes, trade and healthcare” for constituents in West Tennessee and the Mid-South region.

“I look forward to working to advance strong policies that will get our nation’s economy back on track and protect hardworking Americans and businesses against the Biden administration’s reckless agenda,” Kustoff said in an email announcing the committee assignment.

Kustoff has been a vocal critic of President Joe Biden’s economic policies.

Kustoff will serve on the Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security, Worker and Family Support and Oversight.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Pittsburgh

Federal Reserve to meet today on ways to tackle inflation

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - To tackle the soaring inflation, which we haven't seen in 40 years, the Fed could lift rates by 0.75 percent.That would come after a 0.25 percent hike in March and a 0.5 move in May. If the Fed does decide on a three-quarter point boost, it would be the first hike rate of that size since 1994. The Consumer Price Index says that the cost of goods and services increased 8.6 percent in May. Food and housing costs continue to surge, and gas prices are at an all-time high. "Jobs ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

St. Paul takes step toward reparations for Black residents

Reparations for Black descendants of slaves living in St. Paul are one step closer to reality this week, but big questions remain about funding sources and the scope of the benefits.What's happening: The City Council will meet today to hear an independent committee's recommendations for the next phase of St. Paul's push to address the generational wealth gap in the Black community.The big picture: While the national reparations effort has stalled in Congress, some local and state governments across the country are grappling with whether and how to compensate Black Americans for the harm caused by slavery and the decades...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy