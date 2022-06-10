ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs' Clint Frazier: DFA'd by Chicago

 4 days ago

Frazier was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports...

CBS Sports

NBA rumors: Zach LaVine expected to re-sign with Bulls in free agency, per report

Zach LaVine has been linked to several teams as an impending free agent since his Chicago Bulls were knocked out of the postseason by the Milwaukee Bucks. After revealing that he plans "to enjoy free agency" following that loss to Milwaukee, rumors have suggested his interest in the Blazers, Spurs, Lakers and others. But according to Bleacher Report, it doesn't look like any of those teams will be able to successfully recruit the two-time All-Star, as the outlet reports that LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Timeline pushed back

Tatis' CT scan on his wrist Monday didn't reveal the desired level of healing, so his expected return date has been pushed back, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis has been limited to running and fielding grounders as he makes his way back from an offseason wrist...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Clubs 10th homer

France went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and three strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Twins. France doubled the Mariners' lead to 4-0 with his fifth-inning blast off Twins starter Joe Ryan. With the hit, France has gotten on base in nine straight games, with hits in seven of those contests, including three homers. The 27-year-old is up to 10 long balls, 41 RBI, 29 runs scored, 12 doubles and a .322/.399/.494 slash line through 278 plate appearances. The three strikeouts should be considered unusual -- he's only striking out at a 13.7 percent rate this year after Tuesday's undisciplined showing.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Registers steal in loss

Rojas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Astros. Rojas singled and stole second in the fourth inning, ending an 0-for-13 skid at the plate. The shortstop's gone 7-for-36 (.194) through 11 games in June, but he's retained a starting role with Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Brian Anderson (back) sidelined. After notching 13 steals in 16 tries last year, Rojas has just two thefts in three attempts so far in 2022. He's added a .213/.280/.320 slash line with four home runs, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles and a triple in 50 games.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn holding out of mandatory minicamp amid trade rumors, per report

One of the first big moves of the new Bears regime this offseason was to trade away one of the most accomplished players on the team, with Chicago shipping star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers in a swap of draft picks. Now, Mack's former running mate off the edge could be next to go. All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn is expected to skip the Bears' mandatory minicamp this week, according to NFL Media, while rumors persist about the veteran's availability via trade.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' Chris Bassitt: Throws eight scoreless

Bassitt (5-4) earned the win over the Brewers on Tuesday, allowing three hits and one walk over eight scoreless innings. He struck out seven. After a six-run hiccup in San Diego last week, Bassitt returned home to have his best start of the season so far, limiting Milwaukee to just a trio of singles. He has been much better at Citi Field -- his road ERA checks in north of 5.00 in his first season with the Mets. However, with a career-high strikeout rate, Bassitt may be able post better results away from home moving forward and further chip away at his ERA and WHIP.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Angels' Noah Syndergaard: Inefficient in hard-luck loss

Syndergaard (4-5) allowed a run on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers. Syndergaard was perfect the first time through the Dodgers' order, but three walks and a single in the fourth inning pinched in a run, and that was all it took for him to end with the loss. The 29-year-old made this start on extra rest after being pushed back in the rotation, but he still threw only 81 pitches (52 strikes) in a somewhat inefficient outing. He owns a 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB across 51 innings in 10 starts this season. Syndergaard has allowed one run in four of his last six games, so he'll have to hope for better run support in his next start, currently projected for this weekend in Seattle.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Posts steal in win

Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks. Moustakas has gone 3-for-8 in two games since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list. He was lifted for pinch runner Matt Reynolds in the 10th inning Tuesday, though that appears to be a tactical decision. Through 42 contests, Moustakas is slashing .210/.317/.319 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles. He should continue to play regularly at third base or as the designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Remains on bench

Stallings will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Astros. Stallings has been on the bench for back-to-back games on just one previous occasion this season, though there haven't been reports that his absence Sunday is due to injury. Nick Fortes will get another start behind the plate, catching for Edward Cabrera.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Losing out on playing time

McCarthy remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. McCarthy had a semi-regular spot in the Arizona lineup to close out May, but he now finds himself on the bench for the eighth time in 12 games to begin June. Playing time is likely to be even harder to come by for McCarthy moving forward with Daulton Varsho expected to factor into the outfield and designated-hitter mix more frequently now that catcher Carson Kelly has returned from the 10-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers twice in win

Hoskins went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double and six RBI in an 11-9 loss Tuesday over Miami. Hoskins hit a three-run homer in the fourth, doubled in two in the fifth and added a tie-breaking solo shot in the eighth. It was his second multi-homer game in his last five contests. The first baseman has been on a tear the last eight games, going 15-for-34 with five homers and raising his season batting line to .249/.333/.476.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Aggravates wrist injury

Rendon was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers after aggravating his right wrist injury. Rendon spent two weeks on the injured list with right wrist inflammation before being reinstated to the active roster Friday, but he aggravated the issue Tuesday during his fourth game back. The severity of the injury this time around is unclear, and it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old will require a return trip to the injured list.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Nearly hits for cycle

Walker went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, three RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 13-1 win over Philadelphia. Walker knocked an RBI double in the fifth inning and added a two-run single in the sixth. The three-RBI day matched the total output over his previous 10 games. He improved his slash line to .207/.302/.474 with 31 RBI and 26 extra-base hits through 242 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Designated for assignment

Ellis was designated for assignment by the DIamondbacks on Sunday. Ellis has appeared in 34 major-league games over the last two years but hasn't made much of an impact, hitting .134/.268/.207. His absence clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Luke Weaver (elbow) to return from the 60-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Blows save in return

Knebel (2-5) blew the save and took the loss after he did not record an out and allowed three unearned runs on a hit and two walks in an 11-9 defeat Tuesday against Miami. After the first batter reached on an error, Knebel allowed the next three batters to reach safely. Only four of his 16 pitches were strikes in his first outing since experiencing shoulder tightness Saturday. He is now 11-for-15 in save opportunities and has a less-than-stellar 23:16 K:BB in 25 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

