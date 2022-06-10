ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Remains on bench

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Jeffers will sit Friday against the Rays. Jeffers still has the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Warriors-Celtics: Why Stephen Curry's snapped 3-point streak may bode well for Golden State in Game 6

Entering Game 5 of the 2022 Finals, Stephen Curry made at least one 3-pointer in 132 consecutive postseason games (which, incidentally, is every postseason game in which he'd ever played), and he'd made multiple 3-pointers in 38 straight playoff games. Counting the regular season, Curry had made at least one 3-pointer in 233 consecutive games. Those were all NBA records.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Remains on bench

Stallings will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Astros. Stallings has been on the bench for back-to-back games on just one previous occasion this season, though there haven't been reports that his absence Sunday is due to injury. Nick Fortes will get another start behind the plate, catching for Edward Cabrera.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Timeline pushed back

Tatis' CT scan on his wrist Monday didn't reveal the desired level of healing, so his expected return date has been pushed back, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis has been limited to running and fielding grounders as he makes his way back from an offseason wrist...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Can't play in Canada

Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto. The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Day-to-day with wrist issue

Lopez (wrist) won't start Wednesday as originally hoped but he could rejoin the rotation this weekend in New York, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He suffered a wrist contusion in his most recent start. Manager Don Mattingly said Lopez's bullpen Monday didn't go as the Marlins would have hoped, so they are trying to figure out who will start Wednesday in his place. Mattingly made it seem in a video interview that Lopez would probably be pushed back a day or two, but given Lopez's injury history, the team will use an abundance of caution, so a start this weekend isn't guaranteed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Flirts with danger in save

Kimbrel allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Angels. Kimbrel has allowed runs in five of his last seven appearances, and he just avoided doing so Tuesday. He allowed a single to Mike Trout, a double to Shohei Ohtani and a walk to Matt Duffy to load the bases with one out before striking out Jared Walsh and Max Stassi. Despite another brush with danger, Kimbrel is now 12-for-13 in saves chances this season. He's added a 4.19 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 19.1 innings, but he lately looks much more like his shaky 2019 and 2020 form than the rebound to dominance he enjoyed last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Unexcused absence

Hudson is not at minicamp and was not excused from participating, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said they were working on things with Hudson, but he could not say any more. Hudson is currently projected to be the Cardinals' starting center as he heads into the final year of his two-year, $20.1 million deal signed last March.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn holding out of mandatory minicamp amid trade rumors, per report

One of the first big moves of the new Bears regime this offseason was to trade away one of the most accomplished players on the team, with Chicago shipping star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers in a swap of draft picks. Now, Mack's former running mate off the edge could be next to go. All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn is expected to skip the Bears' mandatory minicamp this week, according to NFL Media, while rumors persist about the veteran's availability via trade.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Hits bench Tuesday

Brujan is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan will give way to Isaac Paredes at the keystone after starting in each of the Rays' last six games while going 5-for-22 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and five RBI. Though the 24-year-old switch hitter is slowly starting to settle in at the plate, he's still maintaining a poor .157/.206/.236 slash line at the big-league level in 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers twice in win

Hoskins went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double and six RBI in an 11-9 loss Tuesday over Miami. Hoskins hit a three-run homer in the fourth, doubled in two in the fifth and added a tie-breaking solo shot in the eighth. It was his second multi-homer game in his last five contests. The first baseman has been on a tear the last eight games, going 15-for-34 with five homers and raising his season batting line to .249/.333/.476.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Losing out on playing time

McCarthy remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. McCarthy had a semi-regular spot in the Arizona lineup to close out May, but he now finds himself on the bench for the eighth time in 12 games to begin June. Playing time is likely to be even harder to come by for McCarthy moving forward with Daulton Varsho expected to factor into the outfield and designated-hitter mix more frequently now that catcher Carson Kelly has returned from the 10-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Ravens' Derek Wolfe: Undergoes second hip surgery

Wolfe underwent a second hip surgery Monday, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. Wolfe missed the entire 2021 campaign due to a lingering hip issue and underwent surgery in late January to address the situation. However, the veteran defensive end appears to have hit a snag in his recovery and elected to undergo a second procedure. His return timetable remains unclear, but at this point, it'd be surprising to see him available for training camp.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Blows save in return

Knebel (2-5) blew the save and took the loss after he did not record an out and allowed three unearned runs on a hit and two walks in an 11-9 defeat Tuesday against Miami. After the first batter reached on an error, Knebel allowed the next three batters to reach safely. Only four of his 16 pitches were strikes in his first outing since experiencing shoulder tightness Saturday. He is now 11-for-15 in save opportunities and has a less-than-stellar 23:16 K:BB in 25 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clay Holmes: Picks up 10th save

Holmes earned the save, striking out two and allowing a hit in the ninth inning of a 2-0 win Tuesday over the Rays. Holmes struck out the first two batters he faced before allowing a single and ending the game with a flyout. The righty is now 10-for-10 in save opportunities and has a minuscule 0.30 ERA through 29.2 innings. Since allowing a run on Opening Day, he has tossed 29 consecutive scoreless frames.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Designated for assignment

Ellis was designated for assignment by the DIamondbacks on Sunday. Ellis has appeared in 34 major-league games over the last two years but hasn't made much of an impact, hitting .134/.268/.207. His absence clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Luke Weaver (elbow) to return from the 60-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ

