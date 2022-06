GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Deadlier than tornadoes and floods, extreme heat is bad for your health, and scientists say we can expect more days like this in the future. “Extreme heat likely kills more people in the United States than any other climate or weather-related event, and that’s because heat waves occur multiple times in multiple locations all over the United States,” said Dr. Jesse Bell of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO