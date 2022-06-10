Suspected murder-suicide in Knoxville under investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are dead in a suspected murder-suicide, according to the Knoxville Police Department which received an anonymous report of a fatal shooting early Friday.

Just before noon Friday, police received anonymous information that a man who lives at 915 Sidebrook Avenue had shot and killed another man at the home.

Officers learned the potential suspect, Robert Daugherty, 63 of Knoxville , was still at the home and established a perimeter of the surrounding area.

According to a KPD release, officers were on the phone with the purported shooter when he stopped responding.

Officers entered the home around 2 p.m. where the alleged suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. The body of Steven Farr, 46 of Knoxville was found in a vacant lot next to the home.



Knoxville Police respond to the scene of a reported murder-suicide at 915 Sidebrook Avenue

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating both shootings. Updates will be provided when they become available, a police spokesperson said.

