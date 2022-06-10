ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naylor, GA

Tim Bennett

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerald Tilman “Tim” Bennett, 66, of Naylor, died on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Homerville, Clinch County, Georgia, Tim was the son of the late Marvin T. Bennett and Nancy Amelia Bass Bennett. He was a self-employed carpenter and loved building anything from wood....

Elizabeth “Martha” DeVane

Elizabeth “Martha” DeVane, 60, of St. Augustine, FL. passed away peacefully after an eight-month battle with cancer. She was born in Savannah, Georgia and relocated with her family to Valdosta when she was very young. She lived her childhood in Valdosta, where she attended St. Johns Catholic School before graduating with honors from Lowndes High School. She was proud of her time as a member of the Marching Georgia Bridgemen.
VALDOSTA, GA
Donald Charles Penny

Donald Charles Penny, 86, passed away at his home in Hahira on Friday, June 10, 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was born October 5, 1935, to Charles and Doris (nee Stearn) Penny, in Atlanta, Georgia. After graduating from Henry Grady High School (1953), Don Penny attended Georgia Institute of...
HAHIRA, GA
Braves Trophy Tour coming to Valdosta, Tifton, Thomasville

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour will include stops in Valdosta, Tifton, and Thomasville. Atlanta Braves Announce Additional Stops of their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist. ATLANTA (June 9, 2022) – The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour...
THOMASVILLE, GA
Barbara Ellen Wetherington

Barbara Ellen Wetherington, 68, of Valdosta, died on Friday, June 10, 2022, at her home. Born in Brooks County on October 25, 1953, she was the daughter of John Dalton, Sr. and the late Leonore Kimble Dalton. Mrs. Wetherington enjoyed her work as office manager at Dalton/Wetherington Refrigeration, their family-owned business. She enjoyed time spent with family and loved going places with friends. Barbara was an avid fan of Lowndes Viking Football and an active supporter of the team. She loved serving her Lord and Savior and was a member of Unity Primitive Baptist Church.
VALDOSTA, GA
CCHS graduate becomes a dentist by defying the odds

MOULTRIE – Starting with working in vegetable fields, a Colquitt County High School graduate defied the odds to become a dentist. In 2012, Jose Vargas was full of dreams and ambition. He graduated from Colquitt County High School as a merit scholar, something he had worked tirelessly to achieve. Naturally, many think the next step would be college for an academically successful student. As Jose had already learned, nothing is as easy as it seems.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
Officer involved shooting in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man has died following an Officer Involved Shooting at a home on Ginger Trail in Valdosta. The man involved in this OIS is identified as Timothy Adams, age 32, of Valdosta. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. Valdosta, GA (June 14, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer...
VALDOSTA, GA
Maria Hinojo Sanchez

Maria Hinojo Sanchez, 87, of Barney, died on Friday, June 10, 2022, surrounded by family. Born in Mexico to the late Ignacio Sanchez and Josefa Hernandez, she moved to the United States with her family in her mid- 20’s. After living in several states, she and her family settled in Brooks County in 1990. Mrs. Hinojo was primarily a homemaker, but she also helped to support her family by working in the fields. She was always close to her family, first with her parents and siblings growing up, then with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Encouraging her children and grandchildren to seek and serve the Lord is something she will always be remembered for, and she was always helping those she saw around her who were in need. She was of the Baptist Faith.
BARNEY, GA
City of Valdosta announces employee of the month

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces Nathan McKinnon (Mr. Nate) as the May 2022 Employee of the Month during the City Council Meeting. The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce Nathan McKinnon (Mr. Nate) from the Public Works Department, as the employee of the month for May.
VALDOSTA, GA
Waycross man arrested in Valdosta for narcotics, firearm possession

VALDOSTA – A Waycross resident was arrested by Valdosta police and charged with possession of narcotics and a firearm. Offender: Jarvis Belcher, African American male 25 years of age, Waycross, GA resident. On June 10, 2022, at approximately 4:11 am., while Valdosta Patrol Officers were in the 700 block...
VALDOSTA, GA
Lowndes EMA warns of extreme heat, offers tips

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management is warning of dangerous heat in the area and offering safety tips. Lowndes County, Georgia: Dangerous heat is expected to impact our region this week. A prolonged period of unseasonably hot and humid weather is in store for our region beginning Tuesday, and heat indices are expected to increase each afternoon through the week. Now is time to be aware of the dangers soaring temperatures can bring. Extreme heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the U.S, claiming more than 650 lives across the nation each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) urges Lowndes County residents to take steps now to beat the heat.

