CATS bus erupts into flames near mall Friday

Louisiana Man Dies in Morning Crash with 18-Wheeler on LA 35. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 35 near Mandy Road in St. Landry Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on June 11, 2022. Scotty J. Cormier, Jr., 23, of Church Point, was killed in the crash. Cormier was driving north on LA 35 in a 2009 Nissan Murano, according to preliminary investigation. At the same time, James Roy of Opelousas was backing a 2017 Freightliner 18-wheeler with a trailer into a private driveway on the east side of LA 35. The 18-wheeler had crossed the center line and was in the northbound lane when Cormier’s Nissan collided with the trailer’s left side.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO