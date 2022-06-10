ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

CATS bus erupts into flames near mall Friday

By WBRZ News
wbrz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - A public transit bus erupted into flames near the Mall of Louisiana Friday. No one was hurt when the CATS...

www.wbrz.com

wbrz.com

Three people hurt in car wreck at Choctaw and Dougherty Drive

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a car accident and taken to a hospital Tuesday night, authorities said. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, two vehicles crashed near the intersection of Choctaw and Dougherty Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m. Officers said one person suffered a cut on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Livingston Parish deputies rescue four teens that got lost frogging Monday night

GRAMERCY - Four teens who intended to go frogging in Bayou Chene Blanc instead found themselves turned around in the woods. According to a Facebook post by Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard, the teens' rescue called for the LPSO Marine Division, LPSO Air Support and deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to retrieve them. The teens called for help late Monday night and were located early Tuesday morning.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

3 people hurt in accident; car fished out of LSU Lakes

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a car accident along Dalrymple Drive Sunday afternoon and the vehicle had to be fished out of the LSU Lakes afterward. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the car swerved off the road and went into the lake. No other cars were involved.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Several in custody after police chase in Baton Rouge, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Several people in a stolen vehicle led Baton Rouge officers on a chase Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said at around 4:45 p.m., its officers were behind a vehicle that was reported stolen. The vehicle allegedly tried to escape officers, driving from Old Hammond Highway to Corporate Boulevard, before stopping.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Prairieville man dies in Interstate 10 crash in East Baton Rouge Parish

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish after 9 a.m. June 4. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 75-year-old Nelson Nunez of Prairieville. According to a news release, the initial...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Livingston PD relocates speckled kingsnake

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – You may have heard about “Snakes on a Plane,” but how about a snake in the bathroom?. The Town of Livingston Police Department responded to what it calls an “unusual call.”. TPLD says someone called about a snake in their bathroom. The...
LIVINGSTON, LA
wbrz.com

Body of missing Baton Rouge boater found in Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have recovered the body of a Baton Rouge man who disappeared last week when his boat took on water in the Mississippi River. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Monday morning that the body of 54-year-old Howard Brown of Baton Rouge was found in the river around Iberville Parish, just south of the capital city.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD confirms 16-year-old has been found

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for Aria Washington, 16, who was last seen at the Goodwood Library on June 13. Washington is 5 feet two inches tall, 120 pounds, last seen wearing a red shirt with black pants and tan combat boots. She may also be wearing a black face covering and carrying a black book bag.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Body of missing boater recovered from Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The body of a boater who was missing since last week has been recovered from the Mississippi River, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday. Howard Brown, 54, was reported missing near Baton Rouge after his boat sank Wednesday, The Advocate reported. Wildlife officials said Brown’s body was recovered Saturday […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Victim in Avenue L shooting in stable condition, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Baton Rouge Police Department says the victim in Monday’s Avenue L shooting is in stable condition. Officers responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Avenue L after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. No additional details of the shooting were released.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

One wounded in weekend shooting in Opelousas

One man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting near St. Cyr and Truman streets. Opelousas Police say they were called to the area at about 3 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of shots fired. When they arrived, witnesses saiid a man had gone to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
OPELOUSAS, LA
NOLA.com

Man pulled from truck and carjacked in Mid-City, New Orleans police say

A man sitting in his pickup truck in Mid-City was yanked from the vehicle by a carjacker Monday afternoon, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking at the intersection of South Murat and Banks streets at around 5:14 p.m. They said that after the carjacker pulled the victim from his gray 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Texas license plate RRG7708, he fled in the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating Tuesday afternoon shooting near Baton Rouge park

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on the 600 block of North 30th Street near Mary J. Lands Park. The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the shooting happened around 4 p.m. and one victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Their injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Pedestrian struck and killed in East Baton Rouge Parish

Baton Rouge – On June 4, 2022, shortly after 9 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 75-year-old Nelson Nunez of Prairieville.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Morning Crash with 18-Wheeler on LA 35

Louisiana Man Dies in Morning Crash with 18-Wheeler on LA 35. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 35 near Mandy Road in St. Landry Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on June 11, 2022. Scotty J. Cormier, Jr., 23, of Church Point, was killed in the crash. Cormier was driving north on LA 35 in a 2009 Nissan Murano, according to preliminary investigation. At the same time, James Roy of Opelousas was backing a 2017 Freightliner 18-wheeler with a trailer into a private driveway on the east side of LA 35. The 18-wheeler had crossed the center line and was in the northbound lane when Cormier’s Nissan collided with the trailer’s left side.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

DOTD tears down houses in preparation for I-10 widening

BATON ROUGE - Plans to widen I-10 are in the works, but that can't happen until some properties are torn down. Some of that work began today: crews are clearing the way, one house at a time. Crews picked up debris from a torn-down home on East Washington street all...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two women arrested for separate arsons Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Two women were arrested for separate crimes by an arson task force Tuesday night. According to an arrest warrant, 39-year-old Jennifer Ray went into a man's home Nov. 5, 2021, "demanding money for drugs." The warrant says when Ray didn't get the money, she set fire to the man's car that was parked near his home.
BATON ROUGE, LA

