Order of service released for General Carl Stiner

Here are a few local scams making their way around Middle Tennessee that you need to be aware of. 1. Metro Nashville Police Department has issued a warning about a new scam circulating in the Davidson County area. According to the MNPD’s Fraud and Sex Crimes detectives, the scammers are spoofing a legitimate MNPD phone number and impersonating a police officer. They are calling potential victims telling them they will be placed on the sex offender registry unless they pay money. MNPD will NEVER call to solicit money for any reason.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO