Order of service released for General Carl Stiner

Edward Stephen Houston, age 65, of Milbank, SD formerly of LaFollette passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. Preceded in death by Father: Jim Houston, Brothers: Curtis Houston, Miguel Houston, and Ryan Lee Shepard, Grandson: Blaine Rideaux. Stephen received a BS and MS in Criminal Justice and was a former law enforcement officer and retired as a Naval Officer in the US Navy. Before he retired, he worked at MACV where he worked fiercely to assist veterans with their benefits. He also loved to share the gospel of Jesus with friends and family on a daily basis.
Comments / 0