Order of service released for General Carl Stiner

By Wlaf1450
1450wlaf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) –...

1450wlaf.com

thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee Valley Authority Asking Customers to Conserve Electricity Today

The Tennessee Valley Authority is requesting are area residents to conserve electricity today. Between the hours of 2:00 and 5:00, the TVA is asking customers to raise their thermostats to 75 degrees and turn off any nonessential lighting or electrical usage. The request is being made as high temperatures are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
1450wlaf.com

Hot 90s prompt customer request from TVA

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – “We have received notification from TVA requesting customers to reduce their energy consumption,” said Kodi Dupuy with LUB. Hot 90s started the week and will linger through at least Friday. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 06/13/2022-8PM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Family of murdered Tennessee Department of Correction official files second suit

The daughter of a prison administrator who was brutally raped and murdered on the grounds of  West Tennessee State Penitentiary has filed suit against Warden John Fitz and unnamed corrections officers, alleging systemic failures led to her mother’s death  — including woefully inadequate staffing and a culture that encouraged guards to downplay sexual assault and […] The post Family of murdered Tennessee Department of Correction official files second suit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Drills conducted high above ahead of General Stiner’s ceremony

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – If you were in La Follette, Jacksboro, Caryville or up the valley on Saturday, you likely saw or heard helicopters. These just weren’t any helicopters. These units were military choppers here to play a vital role in celebrating and honoring local legend General Carl W. Stiner.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
franklinpdnews.com

Local scams and tips on avoiding them, from our friends at Age Well Middle Tennessee

Here are a few local scams making their way around Middle Tennessee that you need to be aware of. 1. Metro Nashville Police Department has issued a warning about a new scam circulating in the Davidson County area. According to the MNPD’s Fraud and Sex Crimes detectives, the scammers are spoofing a legitimate MNPD phone number and impersonating a police officer. They are calling potential victims telling them they will be placed on the sex offender registry unless they pay money. MNPD will NEVER call to solicit money for any reason.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Federal grant to assist with food insecurity across Tennessee

(TDA press release) Tennesseans facing food insecurity will have improved access to nutritious foods thanks to a grant awarded to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA). The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service has awarded a $1 million grant to TDA to improve the reach and resiliency...
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxfocus.com

The Boss of Polk County: Burch Biggs

Tennessee is no stranger to political machines, the best known of which was that of Edward Hull Crump of Memphis. Yet the Shelby County organization was hardly the only functioning political operation in Tennessee. Crump’s machine was largely confined to Shelby County, but his alliance with the network presided over by Tennessee’s senior United States senator Kenneth D. McKellar stretched from Mountain City to Memphis. Yet something closer to an actual political machine dominated Polk County for decades.
POLK COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee sets hunting, trapping seasons

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commissions has set the state’s hunting and trapping seasons for 2022-23. The Commission established the regulations at its June 2-3 meeting held at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Region II Ray Bell Building. Complete hunting seasons dates and regulations will be available on...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

HVAC companies offer tips to help beat the heat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee HVAC companies said they are booked up for the rest of the week, filling requests for people needing their HVAC units fixed. Some people have also waited weeks for companies to get the parts necessary. For Donald Russell, he was one of those people....
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Big changes in store for Tennessee’s turkey hunters

NASHVILLE | The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will combat the state’s shrinking wild turkey flocks with some relatively radical changes to the 2023 spring hunting season. The TN Fish & Wildlife Commission, which governs the TWRA, voted on June 3 to decrease the bag limit for the 2023 spring...
TENNESSEE STATE
whopam.com

Kentucky Lock closed after barge sinks

The Kentucky Lock at Tennessee River Mile 22.4 in Grand Rivers is closed until further notice after a barge sank Saturday night in the lock chamber. No one was injured and officials say Barkley Canal connects the Tennessee River with the Cumberland River and that traffic can be rerouted through Barkley Lock.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
1450wlaf.com

Edward Stephen Houston, 65, formerly of La Follette

Edward Stephen Houston, age 65, of Milbank, SD formerly of LaFollette passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. Preceded in death by Father: Jim Houston, Brothers: Curtis Houston, Miguel Houston, and Ryan Lee Shepard, Grandson: Blaine Rideaux. Stephen received a BS and MS in Criminal Justice and was a former law enforcement officer and retired as a Naval Officer in the US Navy. Before he retired, he worked at MACV where he worked fiercely to assist veterans with their benefits. He also loved to share the gospel of Jesus with friends and family on a daily basis.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
mymix1041.com

Tennessee Ads New Laws Effective July 1, 2022

A long list of new Tennessee laws go into effect on July 1st. Here’s a look at what has passed and how it may effect you:. HB 1895: Allows the state to withhold money from schools if they don’t use a student’s sex at the time of birth for sports participation.
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Patrick Neil Matlock, 39, of La Follette

Patrick Neil Matlock, age 39, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He attended church at The Harbor. Preceded in death by Mother: Janice Matlock. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be given...
LAFOLLETTE, TN

