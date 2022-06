A dialysis drive for a local, Brenda Knox, will take place on June 25 and 26, with events to be held in person and online via Zoom. On June 25 a walk around the Perry County Courthouse square will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. A diabetes health fair will take place at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. as well as candle lighting for diabetic loved ones.

