Iberia Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Iberia, Lower St. Martin, Upper St. Martin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-11 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Air Quality Advisory for Orleans, Jefferson, St John the Baptist, St Charles, St Bernard, St Tammany, and Plaquemines Parishes. The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Please take whatever voluntary steps you can to reduce emissions that contribute to ozone formation. Drive less and make sure your automobile is in good working condition. Make sure your gas cap is tight. Wait until after 6 PM to refuel your vehicle and use gas powered lawn equipment. More information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available at the D E Q website www.deq.louisiana.gov/enviroflash or by calling 8 6 6 8 9 6 5 3 3 7.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Air Quality Advisory for Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Please take whatever voluntary steps you can to reduce emissions that contribute to ozone formation. Drive less and make sure your automobile is in good working condition. Make sure your gas cap is tight. Wait until after 6 PM to refuel your vehicle and use gas powered lawn equipment. More information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available at the D E Q website www.deq.louisiana.gov/enviroflash or by calling 8 6 6 8 9 6 5 3 3 7.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for East Baton Rouge, Eastern Ascension, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Northern Livingston; Pointe Coupee; Southern Livingston; West Baton Rouge; Western Ascension AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Air Quality Advisory for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee Parishes. The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Please take whatever voluntary steps you can to reduce emissions that contribute to ozone formation. Drive less and make sure your automobile is in good working condition. Make sure your gas cap is tight. Wait until after 6 PM to refuel your vehicle and use gas powered lawn equipment. More information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available at the D E Q website www.deq.louisiana.gov/enviroflash or by calling 8 6 6 8 9 6 5 3 3 7.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 04:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon and evening heat index values 100 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT / 11 PM CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices will again rise to dangerous levels from around noon to 8 PM EDT/ 11 AM to 7 PM CDT. Full sun will make it feel even hotter. There will not be much relief for those without air conditioning or electrical power through to tonight.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Berrien; Branch; Calhoun; Cass; Eaton; Hillsdale; Ingham; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Ottawa; St. Joseph; Van Buren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 356 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGAN BARRY BERRIEN BRANCH CALHOUN CASS EATON HILLSDALE INGHAM JACKSON KALAMAZOO OTTAWA ST. JOSEPH VAN BUREN
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

