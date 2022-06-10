Heat Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-15 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Modoc County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Modoc and Northeast Siskiyou Counties in California, and Klamath and Lake Counties in Oregon. This includes the cities of Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Tulelake, Dorris, Sprague River, Bly, Alturas, Silver Lake, Fort Rock, Chemult, and Crescent. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

MODOC COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO