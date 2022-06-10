ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Heat Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-10 14:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Take extra precautions if you...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Modoc County, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-15 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Modoc County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Modoc and Northeast Siskiyou Counties in California, and Klamath and Lake Counties in Oregon. This includes the cities of Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Tulelake, Dorris, Sprague River, Bly, Alturas, Silver Lake, Fort Rock, Chemult, and Crescent. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA

