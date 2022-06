COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Town of Irmo is inviting you their Juneteenth event happening this week. Starting at 6 p.m. this coming Wednesday, June 15, you can help celebrate Irmo’s culture and history with the second annual “History with the Elders” celebration. They will have live music, a special “Elders of Irmo and Midlands History Walk” and a fashion show! It takes place at the Irmo Community Park on Eastview Drive. The event is free!

