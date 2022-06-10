ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Horn County, WY

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Johnson, Lincoln, Natrona by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-10 15:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-11 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Big Horn; Fremont; Hot Springs; Johnson; Lincoln; Natrona; Park; Sublette; Sweetwater; Teton; Washakie Very warm to record heat is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 15:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Wyoming. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Wyoming. Target Area: Campbell; Crook The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming Northern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 341 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rockypoint, or 41 miles south of Broadus, moving east at 45 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR ROCKYPOINT. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lightning Flat around 345 PM MDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 14:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Big Horn; Powder River The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Big Horn County in south central Montana Southwestern Powder River County in southeastern Montana Northeastern Sheridan County in north central Wyoming * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 233 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 30 miles northwest of Spotted Horse, or 32 miles northeast of Sheridan, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts, along with heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Moorhead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT

