Hydrologic Outlook issued for Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Johnson, Lincoln, Natrona by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 14:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Big Horn; Powder River The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Big Horn County in south central Montana Southwestern Powder River County in southeastern Montana Northeastern Sheridan County in north central Wyoming * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 233 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 30 miles northwest of Spotted Horse, or 32 miles northeast of Sheridan, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts, along with heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Moorhead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0