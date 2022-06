Eric Charles Buffington a native of Gainesville, Georgia. Eric graduated from Gainesville High School. Eric committed his life at an early age to Christ Jesus. Eric attended Gainesville High School. Once you encounter Eric's presence you quickly realize the positive impact he had. He was always full of happiness. Eric's kindness and sweet spirit was always refreshing Family, friends, and those who surrounded him shared acts of kindness and love for his family and others. Eric always placed others before himself.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO