By the end of last season, despite the Golden State Warriors' failure to make it out of the NBA's play-in tournament, there was hardly any doubt they had won the 2020 Andrew Wiggins trade. But that victory, at the time, had little to do with Wiggins himself and was more about the Minnesota Timberwolves' No. 7 pick in the 2021 draft, which the Dubs acquired as part of said deal and turned into Jonathan Kuminga—a young, hyper-athletic, ultra-versatile cornerstone-type around whom Golden State might fashion its next era of basketball.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO