The Philadelphia 76ers are "exploring trades" involving the Danny Green and the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. Green has a non-guaranteed $10 million salary for next season, and he is likely to miss much of the year if not all of it after suffering a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee in May. The injury came in the team's final game of the year, a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in Round 2 of the playoffs.

