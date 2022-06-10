ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Mother-of-one, 39, left suffering '10 to 15 mini-strokes a day' three months after giving birth to her son has condition treated through surgery

By Luke Andrews
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A mother who suffered up to 15 mini-strokes a day and was so worried she would die that she wrote a goodbye letter for her baby son says surgery saved her life.

Kate Sippel, 39, from Ohio, initially wrote off early signs as due to being unfit after pregnancy. But after she collapsed at home and was 'paralyzed for 30 seconds' just three months after giving birth to her son, John David, she went to the ER.

Doctors initially put her condition down to struggling with the stress of being a new mother after having a C-section. But Sippel, who works as a veterinarian, sought out other medics who diagnosed her with the rare condition moyamoya, where a narrowing or blockage in arteries at the back of the head limits blood supply to the brain triggering strokes.

Her mini-strokes finally stopped this year after she had an operation to boost blood flow to her brain via an artery in her scalp.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic — where she was treated — said it was 'unlikely' that pregnancy had triggered her condition. But sufferers can see their condition exacerbated by pregnancy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043ZcF_0g7Bpohf00
Kate Sippel, 39, from Ohio, began suffering up to 15 mini-strokes a day three months after giving birth to her son John David. She is also pictured with husband Fred
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U87qv_0g7Bpohf00
The mother was so worried the strokes would end her life that she wrote a letter to her son for him to read when he was older. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlNeE_0g7Bpohf00
But now that she has had surgery to bypass the blocked artery at the base of her skull, the veterinarian says she has not faced a stroke since (pictured after surgery)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3RBI_0g7Bpohf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424VhQ_0g7Bpohf00
When Sippel first went to doctors they said she was likely only having mini-strokes because she was stressed due to being a new mother. But she refused to take that as an answer

Only about one in a million Americans have moyamoya, which tends to be more common among women, estimates Johns Hopkins medical center.

Medics are not sure what leads to the artery becoming blocked — triggering the condition — although it may be linked to genetics.

Sufferers tend to experience regular mini-strokes alongside headaches, difficulties speaking or understanding others and involuntary movements.

What is moyamoya?

Moyamoya is a condition where blood flow to the brain from arteries at its base is restricted.

This is triggered by a narrowing or blockage of these vessels.

Warning signs of the condition include headaches, mini-strokes — medically termed transient ischemic attacks, and strokes.

Many patients can be treated with simple blood thinning drugs to boost blood flow.

But in some cases surgery may be required to open another way for blood to flow to the brain.

In these severe cases where this isn't done the condition could lead to serious brain damage or death.

The disease is rare, with fewer than one in 100,000 Americans being diagnosed.

It is most likely to be detected in early life and among women.

Medics are not sure of the cause, but about one in ten cases may be down to genetics.

Source: NORD

In many cases it can be treated through taking blood-thinning drugs to make it easier for blood to flow to the brain.

But in some patients — including Sippel — it can only be treated through surgery.

Sippel said the first mini-stroke struck when the mother was riding her horse Norwin at a competitive showjumping event.

She told WKYC: 'All of a sudden it felt like somebody punched me in the face.

'I was headed right towards a jump and lost all kind of movement or feeling of the left side of my body.'

She was stuck like this as her horse did three more jumps before, suddenly, she went back to how she was before.

Putting it down to being out-of-shape after pregnancy, Sippel initially brushed off the event as a fluke.

But a few weeks later she collapsed at home and 'couldn't get back up' for as long as 30 seconds.

Just 24 hours later it struck again while her husband Fred was driving the family around.

She told TODAY: 'The only thing that came out of my mouth was garbled noise. I couldn't speak, I couldn't move my mouth, my tongue, anything.'

Spooked by the events they went to an emergency room doctor in July 2021, who said it was most likely due to the stress of motherhood and discharged her.

But Sippel was so worried about the strokes — which she had never experienced when stressed before — that she feared she could die, prompting her to write a letter for her son when he was older.

Tears filling her eyes, she read out the message saying: 'I want to be there to give you so much advice and hug and kiss you every day. I am sorry I can't be.

'I hope this is all for nothing and I will be able to grow old and tell you all of those things in person. I love you. Your mum.'

Next she went to see a neurologist who — following an MRI scan — diagnosed her with mini-strokes, or transient ischemic attacks triggered by moyamoya.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3R1g_0g7Bpohf00
Sippel said the first stroke happened when she was riding her horse during a showjumping competition. She initially put it down to her losing fitness due to being pregnant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFeEm_0g7Bpohf00
The mother is pictured above shortly after surgery. Blood flowing down the blocked artery has now been re-routed to pass through her scalp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tEh5R_0g7Bpohf00

In the first instance she was prescribed blood thinners, but continued to have up to 15 mini-strokes a day.

The doctors said it was safe to have two to three of these strokes - which rarely trigger brain damage — a day, but that they would check back in six months.

But Sippel again started looking around for another doctor, and was eventually admitted to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio for treatment.

There doctors carried out cerebral bypass surgery, where they made a small incision on the left side of her head and isolated the section of an artery that was blocked. It was then re-routed via another artery in her scalp.

She was discharged two days after the operation and has not had another stroke since.

Dr Mark Bain, the neurosurgeon who did Sippel's surgery, explained milder forms of moyamoya can be treated with aspiring and other blood-thinners.

But because Sippel was experiencing frequent strokes and related symptoms, she faced the possibility blockages could worsen — which could lead to a full-blown stroke.

He said: 'When the brain gets enough blood flow, it reduces the number of wispy immature blood vessels that could cause bleeding in the brain. It's pretty amazing what the brain can do.'

Asked by DailyMail.com whether Sippel's condition was linked to childbirth, he said: 'The condition is unlikely to be related to pregnancy.'

Comments / 37

Lynnette Jordan
3d ago

Prayers for the family to have the strength they need to cope with this illness and treatment!!!

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
Daily Mail

Father's first words about the heartbreaking death of his boy, 5, the morning after the family spent four hours in emergency before being told to go home

A distraught father has opened up about the heartbreaking death of his five-year-old son. Uttam Kapil has recalled his family's trauma after taking his son Hiyaan to Logan Hospital in Queensland on Sunday night after he had been feeling unwell with stomach pains for several days. Mr Kapil told 9News...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Fort Worth

20-year-old fully vaccinated woman, who was hospitalized after the second Covid vaccine dose and still has symptoms months after the vaccination, has been expelled from campus for refusing to get booster shot

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been the very first variant of the virus that easily evades both natural and vaccine immunity. That’s the reason why many countries, including America, in the winter months set new record high number of Covid-19 cases despite decent vaccination rates and people with natural immunity who had previously recovered from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giving Birth#Maternity#Drugs#The Cleveland Clinic#Americans#Johns Hopkins
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Deborah James describes anger and fear over dying of bowel cancer

Deborah James has said she is angry at the fact she is terminally ill, and scared of dying. The campaigner, 40, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has documented her experiences since on social media, revealed that in the weeks since moving to end-of-life care she keeps “shouting at people and pushing them away”.
CANCER
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Daily Fort Worth

23-year-old woman, who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, tells legislators how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old woman who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, told state’s legislators about how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender. In her nearly 30-minute speech, she explained to the legislators and the public when and how she realized that she made a mistake, stopping her hormone therapy and de-transitioning to male.
SOCIETY
WKRC

3 symptoms people report getting most with new omicron variant:

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The newest subvariants of omicron appear to be presenting with three early symptoms. These can be very misleading when it comes to what you need for diagnosis and proper treatment. They’re not all the same, but a few symptoms do stand out with these newer omicron...
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Mail

Woman who forged doctor's letters claiming her partner had brain cancer to get her a lesser jail term wins her own battle to have sentence cut

A woman has had her jail term slashed for forging medical letters saying her partner had terminal brain cancer, which led to a judge granting bail. The letters included a claim the partner 'requires specialist treatment and management for this terminal condition in order to sustain her quality of life' which otherwise 'would be very bleak'.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Freethink

A new treatment may cure neuropathic pain

We don’t have neurons only in the brain but all around the body. For example, sensory neurons that detect pain reach every organ in the body. Special proteins in these neurons activate when faced with a harmful stimulus and ignite the “it’s hurting” signal, which travels down the neuronal axon from the point of the stimulus to the spinal cord.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

408K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy