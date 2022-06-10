ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Outdoor events in Sonoma County June 12-21, 2022

By MYA CONSTANTINO THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
June 12

Bodega Bay: Learn about the diversity of nature, from sea stars to sea urchins, living along the rocky shoreline at Doran Regional Park. This family-friendly, hands-on presentation will take place at the Doran Beach amphitheater overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Space is limited. Registration required before the day of the event. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. For more information, contact Kristina Stanton at Kristina.Stanton@sonoma-county.org. 11 a.m. to noon. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. Meet at the Jeddy Amphitheater. Register at bit.ly/3MkvwUK.

Kenwood: Wildflowers are abundant in the spring, but do you about the summer ones? Join a wildflower poet and Sugarloaf docent on a summer wildflower hike to see them. Starting from the park’s main parking lot, attendees will hike on Lower Bald Mountain Trail past the observatory to the Sonoma Creek crossing on Meadow Trail. Depending on the group’s interest and capability, the hike either will continue on Hillside Trail back to the main lot or backtrack on Meadow Trail. Tickets: $10 for general admission; $5 for students and youth 12-17 years old; free for Sugarloaf members, volunteers and anyone under 12. Parking fees apply. Bring water, sun protection, comfortable shoes and, if you have them, a wildflower guide or camera. 9:30 - 11 a.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3xs1ZUH.

June 13

Kenwood: Bring a flashlight and sense of wonder as you explore Sugarloaf Ridge State Park with one of two after-dark hikes. Both hikes begin at the White Barn, with one heading up to the viewpoint on Vista Trail and the other to Bald Mountain, where you’ll see the moon rise over the Mayacamas and the sun set over Sonoma Valley. The Bald Mountain route is a strenuous 6.5 miles with some steep sections. The hike leaves the White Barn parking lot at 6:15 p.m. (not recommended for kids under 12). The Vista Trail route is a moderate-to-strenuous 4-mile hike with 700 feet of elevation gain and begins at 7:30 p.m. (not recommended for kids under 8). Tickets: $10, or $5 for students and youth 12 - 17 years old, Sugarloaf members and volunteers. Parking fees apply. 6:15 to 10 p.m. (Bald Mountain Route) and 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. (Vista Trail Route). Bring water, snacks and extra clothing layers for the evening. Be at the meeting location 15 minutes before the start of the hike. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3xs5n1V.

June 21

Healdsburg: Take a piece of nature home with you in this workshop making tabletop biospheres. Participants will use canning jars; recycled materials; and natural materials such as soil, moss and algae found at Riverfront Regional Park. Bring your favorite mocktail, beer or wine. Nonalcoholic beverages and all crafting materials will be supplied. Tickets: $15 for Sonoma County residents; $17 for participants from outside of Sonoma County. Registration is required. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. 6 - 7:30 p.m. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. For more information, contact Michala Roan at Michala.Roan@sonoma-county.org. Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road. Meet at the parking lot. Get tickets at bit.ly/3at6UM0.

Through Sept. 5

Santa Rosa: The floating water park at the Spring Lake Lagoon has reopened and will stay open through Labor Day. The inflatable floating playground features slides, climbing walls, bridges, balance beams, jumps, an in-water sports court and other fun activities. The water park is for kids age 6 and older who are at least 42 inches tall and know how to swim. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. Tickets: $10 per session (use of a life vest included). Two daily sessions are available: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 2 - 5 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3NpoWNT.

Santa Rosa: Want to explore Spring Lake by water? Kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available to rent for $12 an hour between 10:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. every day. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. The beach is open 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily, with lifeguards on duty. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Rent a kayak or paddleboard at bit.ly/3mAlHHT.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

