Memphis, TN

Rapper Kodak Black coming to FedExForum this summer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Kodak Black announced Friday he's coming to Memphis with his 'Back for Everything I Lost' tour. The tour will visit FedExForum on Saturday, August 13, and will feature...

Comments / 6

 

