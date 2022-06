A Kalamazoo teen has raised more than $140,000 to fund the first-ever Honor Flight from Michigan specifically for Vietnam veterans. Alice Kraatz, 17, proposed the idea for the trip while serving as the state president of the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) from 2019 to 2020. At age 14, she began raising money by selling bracelets with the names of Vietnam War service members who were missing in action or became prisoners of war.

