Pride In Wheeling Day leaves its artistic colorful mark at Heritage Trail

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

June is Pride Month.

And Friday was Pride In Wheeling Day.

This day was established six years ago by employees of Orrick, to honor the LGBTQ community.

Volunteers painted a butterfly mural on what has for years been a plain concrete wall.

It’s near the Heritage Trail Playground, and it brightens up the whole area.

On Pride Day, it’s a celebration of diversity and inclusion.

Orrick’s IT specialist says they’d also be happy to use art to get the word out about any issue.

“If you have other groups that you want to support, whether that be for women’s rights or for those who have been abused, whatever the case may be if you’re interested in doing these kinds of projects as well, by all means, feel free to reach out to me and I’ll be happy to get you in touch with some of the people we work with and do extra murals or other beautification projects throughout the city,” said Nick Roxby, IT training specialist for Orrick, Herrington, and Sutcliffe.

The butterfly mural was designed by artist Mindi Yarbrough.

The volunteers also designed and painted some Heritage Trail markers.

They also planted some trees and did some clean-up along the trail.

It’s part of the Orrick Cares program that gives back to the community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.