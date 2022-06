SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– James Bennett of Canastota was 78-years-old when he passed away in Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on March 10, 2022. He was placed in the facility as his health started to deteriorate, experiencing memory loss and confusion, but his brother Richard Bennett says he knew he was at the facility and that he didn’t want to be.

