Viral ‘Goth Home' Is Located in Illinois – And It's Been Sold. Take a Look Inside

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As the heat wave continues on, those without air conditioning could start to feel uncomfortable in their home and start to experience some heat-related sickness. PEKIN FIRE CHIEF TRENT. “In this kind of heat there’s no way of getting ahead of it, so you...
It's known by many names; devil's bread, devil's porridge, poison parsley, carrot fern, California fern, winter fern, and others--but you've probably heard the name before. Conium maculatum, or more commonly, poison hemlock. And as for the part about it being able to kill you, if you doubt me, remember what...
A chocolate production facility in Bloomington will expand… creating an additional 200 jobs. Governor JB Pritzker announced the agreement with candymaker Ferrero North America. The company will add to its existing Bloomington factory, which makes chocolate for use in Nestle products like Crunch and 100 Grand bars. The new production line will be the first North American facility for Kinder Bueno products, a premium chocolate bar introduced in the U.S. in 2019.
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Summer is a great season to be outside. However, there is a type of plant that you have to keep an eye out for, since it can pose a serious threat to your health. A Monticello man was exposed to Poison Hemlock and three weeks later, he is still recovering from […]
PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning about a pair of overnight garage fires in Peoria with somewhat different outcomes. One required the emergency demolition of an unoccupied house on Peoria’s south side. The other resulted thousands of dollars in damage to a home off West McClure Avenue and North North Street in Central Peoria.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An emergency demolition was ordered after a Saturday Night fire in Peoria. Around 9:45 PM, firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire on South Arago in Peoria. When they arrived, they found a unattached two car garage in heavy fire and smoke. Crews forced their way into the neighboring garage to fully extinguish the fire after which the fully involved garage collapsed.
A local competitor made it to the Top 5 of the Miss Illinois Pageant over the weekend. Juliana Fray of Pittsfield received 4th Runner-Up in the competition. Fray represented West Central Illinois as Miss Quincy. Winner of Miss Illinois was Miss Windy City, Monica Nia Jones.
The world’s largest Corvette show is returning to its roots this weekend in central Illinois for the first time since the ’70s. Bloomington Gold, known for drawing 2-thousand Corvettes and over 10-thousand people, is returning to Bloomington-Normal Friday and Saturday. The two-day event kicks off Friday night with...
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
FILE - A photo of police lights at night. (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images) First responders were summoned to two accidents on Sunday. At 2 p.m. Sunday a motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle crash on a ramp from Illinois 255 to Illinois 143 in Wood River.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two and a half years into the pandemic and COVID-19 cases are still rising. The Illinois Department of Public Health said masks should be put back on in some Central Illinois counties whether you are vaccinated or not. In Central Illinois, Champaign, Ford, Logan and...
(Heart of Illinois ABC)- Residents of Peoria and the Twin-Cities are being reminded by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White about setting appointments for Drivers License and ID card Services at Peoria Driver Services Facility. These locations include: 13 larger downstate areas and central Illinois Driver Services facilities- Including Peoria-...
Cases filed during June 5-11, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Alexander Worland, 32 of Mt. Olive, is charged with aggravated fleeing from police while driving 21 mph over the speed limit, aggravated fleeing and causing more than $300 in property damage, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, no valid registration, and inoperable head, tail or sidelights in connection with a June 4 incident.
LEVERETT, Ill. (WCIA) – Officials responded to parts of Champaign County to assess damage from severe thunderstorms in the area before 8a this morning. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning shortly before 7:30a for areas north and east of Champaign-Urbana as a severe thunderstorm with large hail and damaging winds passed through […]
A heat advisory has been issued this week, as indices are expected to reach into the triple digits. The advisory will be in effect from Monday at noon to Wednesday at 8 p.m. and was issued for La Salle, Grundy, Kankakee and Livingston counties in Illinois, as well as Newton and Jasper in Indiana.
A Caterpillar employee was killed in an accident at the company's foundry in Illinois, last week, the company has confirmed. "We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee who was involved in a serious incident at our Mapleton, Illinois, facility on June 2," Lisa Miller, a Caterpillar spokeswoman, said in an email to the Peoria Journal Star. "Our thoughts are with this employee’s family, friends and colleagues. The safety of our employees, contractors and visitors is our top priority."
Ellen “Renee” Penn, 33, 1988 – 2022. Renee was one of a kind. She was funny and outgoing and not afraid to speak exactly what was on her mind. Renee was beautiful, barely above 5 feet tall with a tiny frame and her signature strawberry blonde hair. Renee’s house was always spotless, she could not stand a dirty dish in the sink or unwashed laundry. Renee enjoyed being incredibly organized and she always planned ahead.
On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the […]
The reported reboot of the Richard Irvin campaign looks a lot like how it started. The Aurora mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate is back to telling people he is Democrats’ “worst nightmare.”. Irvin, speaking with sheriffs in Bloomington Friday, is also back to saying he is intimidating Gov....
