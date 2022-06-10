ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fired Little Caesars worker shoots manager because he wouldn’t rehire her, Ohio cops say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
A store manager at Little Caesars was shot in the leg after refusing to rehire a fired employee in Ohio, according to local reports.

In court records, police said 27-year-old Angel Kidd returned to the pizza restaurant in the Hartwell neighborhood of Cincinnati to request her job back the evening of Tuesday, June 7, WXIX reported.

“After being told she would not be re-hired she began fighting the store manager in the parking lot,” police said, according to the outlet. “During the struggle (Kidd) pulled a gun and shot the store manager in the left leg.”

Kidd then fled from the Little Caesars location, WLWT reported.

Police were called to the shooting, and the manager was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the outlet. He was in critical condition.

Two days later, police arrested Kidd, WKRC reported. Authorities are charging her with felonious assault .

The manager’s updated condition has not been provided.

