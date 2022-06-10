ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents are grateful discolored water was fixed fast

By Taylor Long
 4 days ago

WELLSBURG, W.Va. ( WTRF )

This past weekend some Brooke County residents experienced some discoloration in their water.

Washington Pike PDS has been dealing with some construction and they had a tank out of service.

Robert McApline from Wellsburg wanted to fill up a pool during a cookout Sunday for the kids and the water was very brown.

He was concerned and called the water department the next day, workers came out instantly to flush the pipes.

He says the most important thing residents can do is if they see a issue, please call it in so they can get it fixed!

“Call, pick up the phone and give them a call. They aren’t going to hurt you. if you think something’s wrong take care of it. I mean you certainly wouldn’t let your kids drink that. I didn’t let them swim in it.”

Robert McAlpine – Wellsburg Resident

He says he appreciates how fast they came out to fix the issue.


If you are still having issues with your water please call Washington Pike PSD at 304-639-8021.

IN THIS ARTICLE
