ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Alyssa’s Law could make schools safer, if passed

By Jackie Gillis
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUGDq_0g7BoA3a00

ELMIRA, NY ( WETM )- A new safety measure could soon be coming to New York Schools. Alyssa’s Law already passed in the state assembly last week and it now sits on Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk.

Alyssa’s Law is named after Alyssa Alhadeff, a 14 year-old whose life was cut short by the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Lori, Alyssa’s mother, founded the law a few years ago, describing her daughter as beautiful and vivacious. Alyssa even has ties to New York as she was born in Queens.

“Alyssa’s Law is a panic button,” says Lori, “we want to empower teachers to be able to push a button whether it’s on their cell phone, something they wear around their neck, or a hardwired panic button.”

Six inmate fights in three days at Elmira Correctional Facility

Within seconds of that button being pressed, a mass notification would be sent out letting people and law enforcement know there is either a medical emergency or an active shooter situation. Lori says the idea of it is to help limit miscommunication within schools.

“Seconds really do matter,” says Lori, “we need to look at school safety about creating those layers and layers of safety protection, and Alyssa’s Law is definitely one of those really important layers.”

So far, Alyssa’s Law has been passed in New Jersey and Florida, and after speaking with the governor’s staff last week, Lori remains hopeful that it will soon pass in New York. However, funding for these panic buttons would cost a few thousand dollars a year.

Hornell first responders recognized for delivering baby

Owner of Pugh Self-Protection and Combatives, Zachary Pugh, says it is offering a free training session to any school that may be interested.

“The training that we offer, is maximizing survival during the active shooter incident is something that when somebody is trained in that going to follow them wherever they go,” says Pugh.

He believes that everyone in schools, faculty and students, should be trained. This program is being offered for all grades, kindergarten through 12th grade. His business offers a two-pronged approach when training people for an active shooter situation.

If anybody or any school is interested in learning more about the free classes you can find more information by visiting Pugh Self-Protection and Combatives website .

Alyssa’s Law and Pughs self defense classes are two additional ways we can make our schools safer, so tradagies like Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School and Robb Elementary School can be prevented in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Newest Law Aiming to Make Schools Safer

A continuous question has remained the same over numerous years. How do we keep kids safe in schools?. Growing up, I remember doing drills in school in case of an emergency, a shooting, or lockdown. The teachers and staff members took this seriously and it was a concern during that time. With the growing amounts of school shootings and violence, it's time that something goes into place to make sure students are safe while in school.
WETM 18 News

NYS Regents exam schedule

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Although the United States History and Government Regents Exam was canceled this year, the rest of the New York State Regents Examinations are set to take place in June. The schedule for the 2022 Regents Exams is listed in the table below, however, students must verify with their schools for the […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Education
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
City
Elmira, NY
Elmira, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

Debate continues over New York’s new gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, Senator Kevin Thomas sponsored a bill that will raise the age to 21 to purchase a semi-automatic gun and would require a permit to do so. “It’s the same that we have with the pistol permit,” explained Thomas. “They are going to […]
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
marketplace.org

New York State expected to enact pay transparency law

A bill that would require employers in the state of New York to list salary ranges for open positions now heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk, where it’s expected to get her stamp of approval. It’s the latest bill as a growing number of states and localities enact...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Where New York schools can receive additional Regents materials

NEW YORK (WWTI) — With the New York State Regents Examination taking place in June, the state is notifying schools of where they can receive additional materials if they need them. NYS provided a list of centers where examination booklets can be picked up, however, the centers are intended to only provide the booklets for […]
EDUCATION
94.3 Lite FM

Is a Home Birth Legal in New York State?

Are you expecting? Have you gone through and thought about whether or not you want to have your baby in a hospital or in your home? The decision is 100% up to you and your partner. While you need to consider many things like should you have a doula or...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Safety#Elementary Schools#High School#New York Schools
WETM 18 News

Cortland professor missing, police say

(WSYR-TV) — A SUNY Cortland professor is missing, and the Cortland County Sheriff’s office is looking for help to locate him.  Muteb Alqahtani, 40, of Cortlandville, is an associate professor in the Childhood/Eary Childhood Education Department at SUNY Cortland. He was last seen Tuesday morning on Tompkins Street in Cortland around 9:40 a.m.  Alqahtani stands […]
CORTLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
mylittlefalls.com

Pride hits its stride in Little Falls

Photo by Dave Warner – Left to right, Erynn Lowery, Ella Rogers, Dylan Harrer, William Rauch, Delores Casuso (Director, Office of Inter-Governmental Affairs, New York State Department of Labor), and Laura Powers, show off the proclamation delivered by Ms. Casuso. The Little Falls Pride event was held on Saturday...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy