ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

Motorcycle accidents on the rise in recent weeks

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3heAQW_0g7Bnrbg00

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with two cars in East Longmeadow. It’s just one of a number of motorcycle crashes in our area in recent weeks.

The crash happened Friday morning on Somers and Pease Roads. Unfortunately, motorcycle crashes like these have not been that uncommon these last few weeks.

Deadly crash involving motorcycle and 2 cars in East Longmeadow

Neal Normandin Co-Owner of The Apple Place, described the moments after the accident, “Just a lot of commotion, lot of sirens. We heard the ambulance leave very quickly.”

Police were there for hours with the accident reconstruction team. Neal said this is not the first time they’ve seen someone crash in this area, “That’s a bad intersection you can’t see people coming this way.”

This is just one of several deadly motorcycle crashes in recent weeks. Including accidents in Springfield, Orange, and Agawam. Dennis Bolduc is the Owner of Indian Motorcycle of Springfield in Westfield. He said they’ve been very busy with repairs.

Dennis Bolduc told 22News, “With the cost of gasoline, people are breaking out their motorcycles, they’re riding them a lot more.” He also said safety is crucial, whether you’re riding a motorcycle or in a car.

“Drive with what your line of sight is,” Bolduc advised, “If you’re going into a corner, don’t go racing to that corner because you don’t know what’s going to be beyond that. If you’ve got a tree blocking your vision or whatever just ride safe, ride very careful.”

Recent motorcycle accidents in western Massachusetts:

East Longmeadow Police said no arrests have been made. The cause of the crash is under investigation by state police and the Hampden county district attorney’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Motorcycle Accident
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
City
Agawam, MA
City
Westfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
West Brookfield, MA
City
Springfield, MA
City
Northfield, MA
State
Rhode Island State
WSBS

Driving in MA with This Expired Item Will Cause You Absolute Misery

When I was growing up in northern Berkshire County, I like many others, was excited about getting my driver's license. Of course, I had to go through Driver's Education, study the manuals, and take the road tests. It was certainly an exciting time. In addition, I had a car lined up ready to go as I purchased my brother's girlfriend's car from her parents which was a 1988 Buick Regal, silver, with two riveted metal plates near each rear tire to cover up some rust spots. Plus, the gas gauge was broken. In case you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas once. That situation occurred on North Summer Street in Adams and guess what? It never happened again. That was a fun experience...lol. Needless to say, I was driving in style but it was my first car, and I was just happy to have the freedom to drive.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow residents upset over trash troubles

Thunderbirds preparing for decisive Game 7 in AHL Eastern Conference Finals. The Springfield Thunderbirds are preparing for Wednesday’s all-or-nothing Game 7. Baystate doctor discusses expected authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 and under. Updated: 5 hours ago. The first COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 are awaiting final...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy