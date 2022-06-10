Three people seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Three people were seriously injured after a two-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Miller County on Highway 52 north of Norman Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report , a 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by Sonny Parkhurt, 54, of Hannibal, crossed over the center of the road and hit a 2011 Ford Fusion head-on. According to the crash report, 63-year-old Linda Wieberg was driving the Fusion and 67-year-old Walter Wieberg was a passenger in the vehicle.

Parkhurt was not wearing a seatbelt. Linda and Walter Wieberg were wearing a seatbelt during the time fo the crash.

Parkhurt was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. The Wieberg’s were flown to University Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

