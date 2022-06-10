ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, MO

Three people seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Miller County

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wqEH_0g7BnTcM00

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Three people were seriously injured after a two-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Miller County on Highway 52 north of Norman Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report , a 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by Sonny Parkhurt, 54, of Hannibal, crossed over the center of the road and hit a 2011 Ford Fusion head-on. According to the crash report, 63-year-old Linda Wieberg was driving the Fusion and 67-year-old Walter Wieberg was a passenger in the vehicle.

Parkhurt was not wearing a seatbelt. Linda and Walter Wieberg were wearing a seatbelt during the time fo the crash.

Parkhurt was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. The Wieberg’s were flown to University Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The post Three people seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

Related
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A 31-year-old Marshall man is facing felony charges after a reported traffic crash on May 30. A Saline County Sheriff’s report says deputies responded to a rural Marshall address regarding a motor vehicle accident with the driver and passengers attempting to flee the scene. Upon arrival, numerous family members were on the scene, with no person claiming to be an occupant of the vehicle. An investigation revealed the driver had injuries consistent with blood located in the driver’s seat area. Two infants and two juveniles were identified as being passengers in the vehicle. The juveniles were transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall and then to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for treatment of their injuries.
MARSHALL, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Juvenile Injured at Liberty Pool Sunday Afternoon

The Sedalia Fire Department and Sedalia Police responded to the Liberty Park Pool, 1600 West 3rd Street Sunday afternoon in reference to what was initially reported as a possible drowning. It was later determined to not be a case of drowning. A juvenile fell at the pool, and fell into...
SEDALIA, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Major One-Vehicle Crash Leads to Serious Injuries

Licking, MO. – A Licking man was seriously injured in a car accident on June 11th, at roughly 8:27 PM. A 2013 Chevy Malibu was traveling on Highway 32, 5 miles East of Licking, when it crashed. The driver was Joseph Kaplan, 26 of Licking. The crash occurred as...
LICKING, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Man Injured After Truck Enters Creek, Strikes Tree

A Knob Noster man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 47-year-old Thomas G. Lee of Knob Noster, was at 1256 NE 75th Road at 5;34 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and into a creek and struck a tree before coming to rest.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hannibal, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Miller County, MO
Accidents
Miller County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Miller County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Moniteau County seriously injured a 18-year-old driver early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F says the crash happened on U.S 50 west of Pam Jones Road. Erika Castro of Jefferson City was traveling westbound when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and The post Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Fatal UTV crash in Callaway County

One man is dead .. two other people have serious injuries after a Saturday UTV crash in Callaway County. Troopers say Donald Lay of St. Charles flipped the utility vehicle on a trail near Auxvasse. Lay and a passenger Bethany Johnson of Columbia were seriously injured. The other passenger, Richard Bryant, was killed.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ford Fusion#Ems#University Hospital
933kwto.com

Fatal Car Crash & D-W-I Arrest in Springfield

On June 12, 2022, at 12:45 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the area of West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway in reference to a two-vehicle crash. The initial investigation indicates a white, 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ronica Tollison, 37, from Willard, and occupied by Britany Toothman,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman charged after shooting outside club in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Tuesday against a woman accused of a shooting outside a club in central Columbia. Prosecutors have charged Daneisha L. Harvey, 26, of Columbia with two counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. The The post Woman charged after shooting outside club in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Moniteau County man sentenced to five years for stealing truck loaded with guns

A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to a portion of his charges. Daniel Purnell, 35, of Clarksburg, pleaded down in Cooper County court on Monday to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to a total of five years in prison. In exchange for his plea, five additional charges were dropped.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kjluradio.com

Two men arrested after chase that runs through Montgomery County

Two eastern Missouri men are arrested after a two-county chase that ended in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified that deputies in neighboring Lincoln County were pursuing a truck near the county line on Highway E Saturday night. Montgomery County deputies took over the pursuit after spotting the truck on Highway V. The chase continued onto Highway 161 and went through Montgomery City and Danville before entering I-70.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Delays possible on westbound Interstate 70 near Rocheport due to semi-truck trailer fire

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Livestream: Drivers may find delays Tuesday morning west of Columbia on Interstate 70 due to a semi-truck trailer fire. Boone County Joint Communications alerted drivers around 5:55 a.m. about the fire in the westbound lanes near the Route BB/Rocheport exit. A MoDOT traffic camera on the department's Traveler Information Map website The post Delays possible on westbound Interstate 70 near Rocheport due to semi-truck trailer fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Deadly semi crash in Franklin County shuts down I-44 for hours

One man dies and another is seriously injured when a semi wrecks in southern Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ruslan Kraievskyi, 36, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was driving on I-44 early Saturday morning just north of Sullivan when his truck traveled off the road, into the median. The semi entered Winsel Creek, striking an embankment, then caught on fire.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Shooting At Springfield Gas Station

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say one person was shot last night at the AmPm Gas Station near Kearney and Fulbright. The injuries were not life-threatening. KY3 says two male suspects left the area. Police are still looking for them.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy