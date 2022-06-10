ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Nice weekend, but heat looms next week

WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37le66_0g7BnMgV00

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The chance exists for a few showers later tonight due to a system that is currently pushing through Alabama. These showers should dissipate by tomorrow morning leaving a nice morning.

The weekend looks good for any outdoor plans, especially on Sunday. Tomorrow afternon we should reach the upper 80s with the chance of a stray shower or storm, but defenitaly not a washout by any means. Sunday looks warmer with the low 90s for a high, but we should be much drier.

The main story is that Summer is really making an appearance next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s Monday through Friday. These temps would be the hottest the area has seen this year so far. The heat index for all 5 days next week could be in the triple digits, which is dangerous if you do not stay hydrated.

Every day next week there is a chance of a storm in the afternoon, with the best chance on Tuesday when a disturbance moves through the area,

Chris Denmark- Miss. State Intern 2022

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Harlem man hooks monster Marlin in Hawaii

HARLEM, Ga, (WJBF) – Thomas and Courtney Yonce decided that this was the year for their Hawaiian vacation. While the Harlem couple was out deep sea fishing, an amazing thing happened. Thomas reeled in the second largest Blue Marlin caught this year in Hawaii! That monster weighed in at 870 pounds.
HARLEM, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

2 Georgia hospitals fined for not publicly disclosing prices

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal officials have fined two Georgia hospitals more than $1 million for failing to meet new requirements to publicly disclose their charges. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Friday Northside Hospital Atlanta and Northside Hospital Cherokee are the first two hospitals in the country to face monetary penalties under the […]
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Shortened Georgia runoff poses hurdles for voters, officials

ATLANTA (AP) – Amid criticism of other voting changes, few noticed in 2021 when Georgia lawmakers shortened the period between an election and a runoff from nine weeks to four weeks. But the change is leaving less time to vote early before the state’s June 21 runoff. Opponents say the shorter runoff period is meant […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama Supreme Court sets execution date for inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court has set an execution date of July 28 for a man convicted of killing his one-time girlfriend after breaking into her home in Jefferson County almost three decades ago. Joe Nathan James Jr. would become the second Alabama inmate put to death this year unless a court […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Judge: Georgia county can’t deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff’s office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy