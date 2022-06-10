Nice weekend, but heat looms next week

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The chance exists for a few showers later tonight due to a system that is currently pushing through Alabama. These showers should dissipate by tomorrow morning leaving a nice morning.

The weekend looks good for any outdoor plans, especially on Sunday. Tomorrow afternon we should reach the upper 80s with the chance of a stray shower or storm, but defenitaly not a washout by any means. Sunday looks warmer with the low 90s for a high, but we should be much drier.

The main story is that Summer is really making an appearance next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s Monday through Friday. These temps would be the hottest the area has seen this year so far. The heat index for all 5 days next week could be in the triple digits, which is dangerous if you do not stay hydrated.

Every day next week there is a chance of a storm in the afternoon, with the best chance on Tuesday when a disturbance moves through the area,

Chris Denmark- Miss. State Intern 2022

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.