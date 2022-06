GALION — A tree was split at a State Farm location on Portland Way North. Thunderstorms with high winds ripped through much of Ohio on Monday night into Tuesday morning, including Galion. Storms left power outages, trees down and a standing water. At 9 a.m. the City of Galion posted on Facebook crews have been working through the night to restore power. There are widespread outages in several areas and lines crews are continuing efforts to restore power. Avita Hospital has power though some of their medical offices do not.

GALION, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO