ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Probes of Transgender Kids’ Families Barred by State Judge

bloomberglaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of parents in Texas won a court order blocking state investigations of families providing gender-affirming care to trans children. Travis County District Judge Jan Soifer on Friday granted the parents a temporary restraining order barring Texas from continuing its probes of three families and any members of PFLAG, which...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 2

Related
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Gov. Abbott says he will send more than 400 buses of migrants to DC as he laments Biden and Harris have 'never once' reached out to him about the crisis – with White House steering clear of border the day Title 42 was supposed to end

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas has been forced to 'fight' against the Biden administration regarding border security and said he wants to flood Washington, D.C. with 450 buses of migrants so the nations' capital can experience what his state's communities are facing. The governor, speaking at a press...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Peter Jeffrey
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Youth#Politics State#Racism#Pflag#Republican#Trans Kids#The Texas Supreme Court#Dfps
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS preparing for violence as activists threaten to burn down Supreme Court, murder justices: Reports

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is preparing for violence to erupt after the Supreme Court issues its anticipated ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a department memo obtained by Axios revealed Wednesday. The DHS’s concerns stem from a number of social-media threats to murder the justices and their clerks, burn down the Supreme Court building, and target places of worship.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shine My Crown

'BLM' Co-Founder Paid Almost $4m to the Father of Her Child, Her Brother and Board Secretary

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors is back in the headlines, this time for several huge payouts she made using the foundation's donations. According to Associated Press, Cullors forked out $970,000 to Trap Heals LLC, a company established by Damon Turner, the father of her child. She also paid out $840,000 to Cullors Protection LLC, a security firm owned by her brother, Paul Cullors.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
PARKLAND, FL
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy