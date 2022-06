SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see clouds break and the wind pick up today. Wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph will be possible. It will be a little cooler today with high temperatures in the 80s across most of the region. We could see a few showers and storms roll through tonight and linger into tomorrow morning. High Wednesday will be in the low 80s for most of us.

