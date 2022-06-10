ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Catalytic converters stolen from Tazewell County vehicles

By Will Stevenson
1470 WMBD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTREMONT, Ill. – It’s happening again — but this time, it’s impacting government vehicles. 25 News reports at least...

www.1470wmbd.com

1470 WMBD

Weekend rollover crash outside Dunlap sends one to the hospital

PEORIA, Ill. — A weekend rollover crash in Peoria County resulted in one person being sent to the hospital with likely minor injuries. A crash report from the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to the scene near Route 40 and West Bristol Hollow Road around outside Dunlap around 3 p.m. Saturday.
DUNLAP, IL
starvedrock.media

Accused LSD Dealer In La Moille Arrested

Another alleged drug dealer in Starved Rock Country has been locked up. Twenty-nine-year-old Randall McSherry of La Moille was arrested Monday afternoon by the Bureau County Sheriff's Office. He was wanted on a warrant in Bureau County for unlawful delivery of LSD. McSherry is accused of selling 15 tabs of the illegal drug to agents with Tri-DENT.
LA MOILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Vehicle search leads Normal police to ‘ghost gun’

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – A “ghost gun” was located overnight Saturday in Normal, and the suspect is now in custody. Just after midnight Saturday morning, Normal Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Marian Avenue. According to a Facebook post from...
NORMAL, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect passed out at intersection had stolen gun, marijuana

A 43-year-old Moline man faces multiple charges after police say they found him passed out at an intersection with a gun and marijuana in a running Camaro. Barry Hubbard Jr. faces felony charges of felon in control of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense; and serous misdemeanor charges of person negligible to carry dangerous weapons, operating while under the influence – first offense and fourth-degree theft, court documents say.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island County inmate dies in jail

A Rock Island County Jail inmate was found dead in his cell on Monday, June 13. At approximately 7 p.m. Monday, correctional officers at the county jail found Eric C. Petersen, 46, unresponsive in his cell, according to a Tuesday release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. Medical emergency procedures were given by correctional staff and members of the Rock Island Fire Department.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Burglary case in Peoria’s Warehouse District Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – In Peoria’s Warehouse District, the business owner noticed things out of place at Food Service Equipment Distribution Warehouse. The Peoria Police Department (PPD) got a call just after 11 a.m. to the business at 900 S.W. Washington St. The worker who made the call, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, said they could hear someone still inside.
977wmoi.com

ISP and Knox County Major Crime Task Force Assisting with Death Investigation in Abingdon

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a residence in the 200 block of North Snapp Street in Abingdon, Illinois. One male and one female victim were found deceased on scene. The Knox County Major Crimes unit has been activated. The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
ABINGDON, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Names released in Abingdon fatalities

On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the […]
ABINGDON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after stealing a motorbike

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 9th, was dispatched to the One-Stop Smoke Shop on East Main Street in reference to a theft. Officers arrived and met with the male victim who said he went into the store to make a purchase, and someone stole his motorbike parked out front. The victim admitted the bike wasn’t locked up. Officers viewed security video of the incident which showed a blonde-haired male subject taking the bike and departing the area on it. Shortly after, another officer had located the male subject still riding the motorbike on Grand Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The male was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Allen Smith of Galesburg. Smith admitted at one point while in a squad car that he was planning on selling the motorbike for money. The total cost of a Mongoose bike with a gas-motor attachment is around $320. Smith was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft / Possession of Stolen Property.
GALESBURG, IL
hoiabc.com

Ghost gun recovered during arrest in Normal

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A traffic stop over the weekend in Normal leads to one person being arrested, and a ghost gun being discovered. In a post on Facebook, the Normal Police Department says around 12:45 AM Saturday, June 11th, police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Marian Avenue.
NORMAL, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

One Driver With Serious Injuries Following Two Vehicle Crash

This past Sunday Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of E. Hemstock Rd. and S. Center Rd. for a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries. During the course of the investigation it was determined that a Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by a 16-year-old juvenile, was traveling eastbound on E. Hemstock Rd. and had stopped at the intersection at S. Center Rd. The Tahoe then entered the intersection, where it failed to yield, to a Kia Soul, that was traveling southbound on S. Center Rd. 82-year-old Edith H. Lynch of Chana operated the Kia. The Kia collided with the Chevrolet causing both vehicles to exit the roadway to the southeast side of the intersection.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

3 transported from scene after head-on crash Monday afternoon

Three people were transported to the hospital after a head-on crash shortly after 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Iroquois Drive, Davenport. We do not know the extent of injuries to the passengers in either vehicle. Lincoln Avenue was blocked off for some time while crews worked to clear the scene.
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Saturday night garage fire under investigation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At 9:45 Saturday night, Peoria firefighters were called to S. Arago Street for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, less than a block away from Star Deli Convenience Store on W. Starr Street, firefighters, eventually 21 on-scene, found a two-car garage with “heavy fire and smoke,” according to Battalion Chief Steve Rada.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Flames strike two Peoria properties overnight, one requiring emergency demolition

PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning about a pair of overnight garage fires in Peoria with somewhat different outcomes. One required the emergency demolition of an unoccupied house on Peoria’s south side. The other resulted thousands of dollars in damage to a home off West McClure Avenue and North North Street in Central Peoria.
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Police Nab Man for Violating Order of Protection

Ottawa officers have been busy lately. Ottawa police arrested 49-year-old Lyle Legare of Washington Street, for violating an order of protection. He remains locked up in the La Salle County Jail. Officers picked up 55-year-old James Hayes of Ottawa on a warrant for failing to appear to answer to a...
OTTAWA, IL
wcbu.org

Washburn man dies days after motorcycle crash

A Washburn man is dead several days after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in Marshall County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 52-year-old Richard Elston was involved in the single vehicle accident at State Route 251 and County Road 1000 on June 4. He was initially responsive and alert, but his condition worsened after he arrived at a Peoria hospital in critical condition.
WASHBURN, IL

