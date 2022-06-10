ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

EFL urges Derby administrators to prove the club can survive

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QyvAF_0g7BmUXI00

The English Football League has urged Derby’s administrators to prove the club can survive after Chris Kirchner missed a deadline to show he had the cash to buy the Rams.

American businessman Kirchner, who was named as the preferred bidder in April, was given until 5pm on Friday to show he was in a position to complete the deal.

He failed to meet it and the EFL now have serious concerns over Derby’s future.

A statement read: “Following confirmation from the Administrators at Derby County that the transaction with Chris Kirchner has not progressed, the EFL calls on Quantuma to clarify how they plan to take the club out of administration.

“As previously communicated, the League is incredibly frustrated at the time it is taking to conclude this sale.

“With the League just two weeks away from announcing its 2022/23 fixture list, it urgently requires a clear understanding of how the club will be funded moving forwards, be that through the Administrators or under new ownership.”

Kirchner exchanged contracts with the joint administrators for Derby on May 16. The Rams were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship last season having been docked 21 points over their financial problems.

The EFL, which had given conditional approval to Kirchner’s ownership, had said on Thursday it was “incredibly disappointed” and called for a resolution “as a matter of urgency”.

A statement from administrators Quantama read: “Further to our update yesterday evening, and despite the best efforts of the parties, Mr Kirchner has, as of yet, not provided us with satisfactory evidence that he is in a position to complete the acquisition of the club – albeit he continues to work on this.

“The joint administrators are continuing discussions with other interested parties. Contrary to reports in the media today, no interested party has been excluded from these discussions.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Football rumours: Christian Eriksen knocks back Brentford offer

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is reportedly eager to leave Brentford despite the lucrative deal he has been offered to extend his contract, the Daily Express writes. The 30-year-old, who has enjoyed a miraculous return to action after suffering a cardiac arrest at last summer’s European Championship, is reportedly wanted by his former club Tottenham as well as Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ex-Scotland Under-21 defender Alex Iacovitti signs new deal with Ross County

Alex Iacovitti has signed a new contract with Ross County. The 24-year-old defender has become a mainstay with the Staggies since joining from Oldham two years ago. After making 75 appearances for County in that time, the former Scotland Under-21 player has now committed to a third season in Dingwall, much to the delight of manager Malky Mackay.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efl#Derby#Rams#American
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Missguided shoppers will not receive refunds on returns, say administrators

Administrators for collapsed fast fashion retailer Missguided have told shoppers they will not receive refunds for returns. It comes after the Manchester-based company tumbled into insolvency last month after racking up millions of pounds in outstanding payments to creditors. Two weeks ago, Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group sealed a deal, worth...
BUSINESS
newschain

Ex-soldier who killed neighbours tells court he cannot remember attack

An ex-soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death claims he cannot remember the attack despite recounting the incident to police in a 999 call just a few moments afterwards. Collin Reeves, 35, is on trial for murder at Bristol Crown Court for killing Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year in Norton Fitwarren, outside Taunton in Somerset.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Stuart Armstrong helps keep Scotland’s Nations League dream alive with double

Stuart Armstrong helped Scotland keep their dream alive with a double in their 4-1 Nations League win over Armenia in Yerevan. There was some gloom around after the Scots had been thrashed 3-0 against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday and the return game against Armenia following last week’s 2-0 win at Hampden Park got off to a dispiriting start when Vahan Bichakhchyan scored after only six minutes.
WORLD
newschain

Gareth Bale: It’s better to make mistakes now and not at the World Cup

Gareth Bale says it is better Wales make their mistakes now and not at the World Cup after suffering more stoppage-time heartbreak against Holland. Memphis Depay secured an eventful 3-2 Nations League victory for Holland in the third minute of stoppage time in Rotterdam, just seconds after Bale had equalised from the penalty spot.
WORLD
newschain

Harry Kane backs Gareth Southgate despite England’s poor run of form

Harry Kane believes boss Gareth Southgate is still the man to take England forward despite a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary. Roland Sallai’s brace was complemented by a thunderous Zsolt Nagy strike and – shortly after John Stones’ red card – Daniel Gazdag made it 4-0 on a night when fans booed the team and chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Southgate.
SPORTS
newschain

The performance tonight was shocking – Joe Cole slates England

Former England midfielder Joe Cole called the Three Lions’ performance “shocking” as they slumped to a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary at Molineux. England’s winless run in the Nations League continued as a ruthless Hungary side put them to the sword as Roland Sallai scored a brace, Zsolt Nagy fired in a fine effort, and Daniel Gazdag added a fourth after a controversial red card for John Stones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy