ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Federal board rejects company’s bid to control Northern California rail line for coal-export scheme

By ANDREW GRAHAM THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPW5H_0g7BmHJ500

A federal board that regulates the nation’s rail rights of way has rejected a mysterious Wyoming company’s bid to seize control of a defunct Northern California rail line to ship coal for export out of Humboldt Bay.

In a decision published Friday afternoon, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board stated it would not consider the North Coast Railroad Company’s petition for control of 176 miles of abandoned rail line north of Willits because the firm had missed an earlier filing deadline in the case.

The decision was a victory for supporters of the Great Redwood Trail, a state-backed initiative to incorporate the abandoned line into a 320-mile recreational trail that could one day stretch from Eureka to San Pablo Bay in Marin County.

If the decision holds — and it was not immediately clear what path, aside from a challenge in federal court, existed for an appeal — then the blown deadline marked the end of a long-shot coal shipping proposal that nevertheless sparked alarm and vociferous political opposition across the region.

“This drives a dagger through the heart of the coal train,” Rep. Jared Huffman said in a brief interview Friday. The company would face a stiff battle if it challenges the ruling in court, Huffman, D-San Rafael, said.

“They made no serious attempt to explain why they blew the deadline, which they’ve known about for months,” he said. “If they want to light a bunch of coal money on fire chasing an appeal, then I hope they do it.”

In its federal filing, the North Coast Railroad Co. indicated it had $15.7 million in the bank to clear an initial test of financial feasibility. That June 1 document, however, came a day late.

The company cited “unforeseen vacation travel delays” and asked the board to accept the late filing. But proponents of the Great Redwood Trail immediately called on the board to reject the proposal, and the board appears to have listened.

The rejection of North Coast Railroad Co.’s petition came the same day that Sen. Alex Padilla, Huffman and Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Napa, sent the transportation board a letter accusing the company of falsifying a financial document in its June 1 filing.

The bank statement submitted by the company, the lawmakers said in their letter, was “at best misleading and at worst fraudulent.”

Representatives of the North Coast Railroad Co. did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

Alicia Hamann, executive director of the nonprofit Friends of the Eel River, said attorneys for the conservation group were looking into the North Coast Railroad Co.’s options for appealing the decision. But she said allegations of fraud in the financial filings, the missed deadline and widespread local resistance to the coal shipping proposal amounted to higher obstacles.

“Really, my quick take is, thank goodness. The coal train attorneys were on vacation just at the right time,” Hamann said.

While the board rejected the rail company’s bid, it is allowing a separate petition from Mendocino Railway, operator of the tourist excursion Skunk Train, to advance. Mendocino Railway seeks to restore 13 miles of railroad line north of Willits to ship gravel, according to Robert Pinoli, the company’s president.

Mendocino Railway’s bid is not connected to the Wyoming company’s proposal, and Pinoli has expressed opposition to any coal shipping scheme.

Pinoli has said Mendocino Railway’s proposal for a limited freight railroading operation can coexist with the Great Redwood Trail. But trail proponents, led by state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, oppose the company’s bid. Restoring a section of the rail line will considerably increase the cost of building the recreation trail, McGuire said.

In a new letter filed this week, McGuire, the Senate majority leader, argued the company lacked the necessary resources to restore the line and did not have a history of freight shipping.

The board, however, found that Mendocino Railway had met an initial requirement of financial wherewithal and is allowing its bid to proceed.

“There are still a couple more hurdles for the Great Redwood Trail, or at least the entirety of the trail,” Huffman said. However, he anticipated the board would now proceed to “bank” the uncontested stretches of defunct railroad north of Willits, a legal mechanism by which the federal right of way is preserved and trail construction can proceed.

In the meantime, Huffman called for scrutiny of the North Coast Railroad Co.’s financial filings.

In its June 1 filing, North Coast Railroad Co. had indicated it had about $15.7 million in the bank in order to prove it had sufficient finances to advance its bid for a takeover of abandoned rail lines through Mendocino, Trinity and Humboldt counties.

The statement indicates the account’s average balance was about $1,000 — and at one point dipped as low as $69.96 — in the weeks leading up to the filing.

The last visible bank balance on the statement is $2,025.96, on April 21, leaving nine days in which the account could have received a transfer amounting to the cash balance claimed in its filing.

Federal credit union Self Help insures up to $250,000 for the type of money market account North Coast Railroad Co. is using, according to a website for the bank. A bank spokesperson did not respond to a voicemail and email seeking comment Friday.

“With a little bit of digging it should become clear that they were playing a shell game with money,” Huffman said. “It’s just one more aspect of this really dubious, shifty proposal.”

Neither North Coast Railroad Co.’s Chicago-based attorney Robert Wimbish nor Justin Wight, a consultant publicly associated with the company, responded to Press Democrat requests for comment Friday.

In their joint letter, the California lawmakers said questions about the bank statement served as one more indication of an “egregious lack of transparency” from a company that alleges it can upend existing plans to decommission the abandoned line and take on a massive rail reconstruction project, estimated at $2.3 billion.

“This entity has not yet disclosed its identity or its source of financing,” the lawmakers wrote. “It is our understanding that this applicant has no ties to the North Coast of California nor experience with freight rail services but is seeking to haul coal across the functionally abandoned rail line for shipment abroad.”

North Coast Railroad Co. was registered with the Wyoming Secretary of State in August of last year. The state is known for loose business registration laws that allow limited liability companies to form with little to no transparency about who is behind them.

The company’s filings to date have not shed any more light on its backers or its plans, were it to gain control of the line. But early filings with the federal board and onetime connections to a Utah government agency and the coal-rich Crow Tribe in Eastern Montana indicated the company hopes to ship coal from the Powder River Basin in Montana and Wyoming for export out of Humboldt Bay.

Little is known about who is behind the coal-shipping proposal besides Wight, a consultant who pushed it with local officials in the Eureka area.

The bank transactions further tie the company to Wight. A number of the transactions indicate transfers and deposits from two other LLCs, one called Twin Hawkes Development and another called TerraNova Strategies. Wight is listed as a senior partner for TerraNova Strategies on his LinkedIn page, while the website ZoomInfo links him to TwinHawkes.

Staff Writer Mary Callahan contributed reporting.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbCQy_0g7BmHJ500

Andrew Graham

Business enterprise and investigations, The Press Democrat

I dig into businesses, utility companies and nonprofits to learn how their actions, or inactions, impact the lives of North Bay residents. I’m looking to dive deep into public utilities, labor struggles and real estate deals. I try to approach my work with the journalism axioms of giving voice to the voiceless, comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable in mind.

Comments / 0

Related
mendofever.com

City of Ukiah Leads the Way to Groundbreaking Regional Water Sharing Program

The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah:. On June 7th, the State Water Resources Control Board adopted a new framework for a voluntary water sharing program among water users in the Upper Russian River watershed. The program is the first of its kind in California. The City of Ukiah played a leading role in developing this program, and believes it is a major step toward a brighter future for our community in the Ukiah Valley. The City appreciates the leadership from the Water Board in enabling this vision. The program offers an alternative to the region-wide curtailment orders that were issued by the Water Board in 2021, and instead offers greater flexibility for water rights holders to adapt to changing conditions and reallocate their allowance to other users as needed.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

CAL FIRE Conducting Prescribed Burn This Evening at the Coyote Valley Dam

The following is a press release issued by CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit:. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in cooperation with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), will be conducting a prescribed burn at the Coyote Valley Dam. The burn will...
kymkemp.com

Plane Makes Emergency Landing Near Arcata

This afternoon a private aircraft destined for the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport (ACV) made an emergency landing in a field located in the 4000 block of Lanphere Road, near Sun Valley Farms in the Arcata Bottoms. The aircraft, which departed from Southern California, was planning to land at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Business
Eureka, CA
Business
Marin County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
City
Willits, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Marin County, CA
Business
Willits, CA
Government
County
Marin County, CA
Mendocino, CA
Government
City
Mendocino, CA
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
Eureka, CA
Government
Mendocino, CA
Business
State
Utah State
City
Eureka, CA
Travel + Leisure

This California Canyon Is Hidden Among the Tallest Trees on Earth — With 50-foot Walls Covered in Ferns

Thanks to Photoshop, good cameras, and clever photographers, it's easy to make a destination appear more stunning than it really is. That's why it's so special when you stumble upon a site that somehow manages to be more beautiful than it looks in photos. Enter, Fern Canyon, a narrow two-story canyon with walls that are covered — from top to bottom — with cascading ferns in all shades of green. It's located about 300 miles north of San Francisco in Humboldt County, California's Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Fire Reduction Projects Underway In Lake County

LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — Caltrans crews are working on a fire reduction project on Route 53 in Lake County, said Caltrans District 1. With warmer temperatures comes increased fire danger and this new project is aimed at curbing some of the fire dangers. Over the last month, crews have been working in Clear Lake, working their way from Cache Creek Bridge to Olympic Drive, removing brush, dead trees, and ladder fuels to prevent the spread of roadside fires. The project is expected to continue for several more weeks and drivers are asked to drive with caution in the area.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Huffman
Person
Alex Padilla
actionnewsnow.com

Lockdown lifted at CAL FIRE station north of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The lockdown at the CAL FIRE Butte County Station 41 off of Highway 99 has been lifted. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said deputies contacted a man after receiving reports that he had a shotgun and shots were fired. Deputies contacted the man who was...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
globalcirculate.com

This hidden retreat 3 hours north of SF only costs $50

Orr Springs Road splits from Ukiah, carving through canyons and mountains on a westbound drive. After about 30 minutes from Highway 101, the windy road dips into a valley’s gulch, where the South Fork Big River emerges from the ground, seemingly out of nowhere. The river will eventually reach...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesungazette.com

Charges dismissed for construction company owner accused of fraud

SONOMA, Calif. – After being convicted of several counts of fraud and facing years of jail time for defrauding wildfire victims in Sonoma County, the Tulare County construction company co-owner gets off with just community service. The Rosenfeld Law Firm out of northern California, announced on June 8 that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Coast#Humboldt Bay#Defunct#Federal Board
jioforme.com

Last effort to save wild salmon

But outside the walls of Warm Springs, there are many things that the recovery team has no control over. By nature, salmon cross borders and borders and are under threat. In rivers, fish face warmer water, droughts, wildfires, landslides, predators, and pollution. At sea, more predators, fishing, and food competition. By amplifying these dangers, climate change imposes ever-increasing demands on fish and their breeders to adapt. Many things need to work for a successful program.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Suit Against Ukiah Police Chief and Mendocino County Can Proceed

A domestic abuse lawsuit is moving to the trial phase against the Ukiah police chief and Mendocino County, five years after initial complaints were reported. Former Mendocino County deputy probation officer, Amanda Carley, filed a suit against Chief Noble Waidelich and the county in 2017 related to years of alleged domestic abuse. Carley had initially denied the abuse but eventually came forward after moving out of the house the couple had bought together. It is common for victims of abuse to deny the abuse is happening. When she did report the abuse, the county investigated Carley for deceit which led to her demotion within the probation department. Waidelich was a detective at the time and has since been promoted. He is now the Police Chief for Ukiah. The complaint lists 13 causes of action against the defendants, including Waidelich for domestic battery and the county for unjust retaliation. After a court error and dismissal of the defense’s arguments, a judge has set a trial date for September 26th.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Vehicle Collision on Hwy 101 Near Willits This Morning

Details are limited this morning, but a dramatic traffic collision near the Ridgewood Summit south of Willits left a California Highway Patrol SUV mangled, a pickup truck damaged along Highway 101, and an unidentified vehicle at the bottom of a cliff. As per the California Highway Patrol traffic incident information...
WILLITS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
mendofever.com

From Guerilla Growing to Growing a Business: Tokin’ Terps Brings Decades of Old-School Farming to a New Generation

The following is a press release issued by Kure Mendocino. In the interest of full disclosure, Kure Mendocino is one of MendoFever’s advertisers:. Heather Haglund, her partner Steve and their sons have a long, local history with cannabis, and the traditions that were borne out of decades of family farming have come to fruition with the successful growth of their business.
MENDOCINO, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Arson at Napa County Gas Station

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars and facing arson charges on suspicion of setting fire to a gas station in Napa County. Cal Fire officials arrested Darian Martin Preciado in connection with the fire at a Chevron station in Angwin on Saturday, three days after the fire happened. Crews quickly put the flames out before they spread to other buildings in the area. The motive is not clear.
kiem-tv.com

2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 101 crash between Myers Flat and Weott

WEOTT, Calif. — A deadly traffic crash shut down U.S. Highway 101 completely in southern Humboldt County on Monday. That crash happened about 4:45 p.m. along Highway 101 between Myers Flat and Weott. The California Highway Patrol said the crash involved an SUV and two motorcyclists. The SUV driver...
MYERS FLAT, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
339
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy