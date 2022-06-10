ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

WWII veteran returns home after being honored for Battle of Midway

By Christina Randall
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KA6Kk_0g7BmDmB00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two local veterans, 99-year-old U.S. Marine Corps Private 1st Class Edgar R. Fox and Naby Watertender 1st Class Julian Hodges, were honored at a ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, commemorating the Battle of Midway.

Fox returned to Springfield, Missouri, Friday, June 10.

“There is not enough time for me to sit here and tell you for the next two days what that trip was like,” said Fox. “There was another Navy veteran who was with me at the Battle of Midway. We were pampered for six or seven days.”

The Battle of Midway which lasted from June 4 to June 7 in 1942 in the Pacific Ocean, was a decisive battle during World War II and is regarded as the turning point of the war. Three Navy aircraft carriers – USS Enterprise (CV-6), USS Hornet (CV-8), and USS Yorktown (CV-5), as well as land-based bombers, defeated an Imperial Japanese force that featured four aircraft carriers of their own.

“It’s given us a little bit of closure and peace.” Barbara Foster’s family reacts to verdict in McKeown trial

Leading up to the battle, Commander Joseph J. Rochefort and Lieutenant Commander Edwin T. Layton, intelligence officers at Combat Intelligence Unit, known as Station Hypo and located in Pearl Harbor, led radio deception operations resulting in vital information for Adm. Chester Nimitz, commander in chief, U.S. Pacific Fleet, on the future location and objectives of the Imperial Japanese forces.

Fox said being back caused old memories to surface and said he was proud to be able to represent those who died in the Battle of Midway.

“I felt a lot of pride that I was invited back because I felt like I was representing the guys that made it possible for me to be there. Allowing me to tell what they did and why,” said Fox.

The ceremony featured a Hawaiian ‘Oli (chant) by Kahu (minister) Kordell Kekoa, as well as musical performances by The Texas Children’s Choir and COMPACFLT’s band.

Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT), Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commissioner, American Battlefields Monuments Commission, Raymond D. Kemp Sr, and Chief of the National Wildlife Refuge System, Cynthia Martinez, were in attendance and spoke during the event.

Paparo spoke on the importance of the alliance shared between the United States and Japan today.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

30 years later family still seeking answers in the disappearance of three Springfield, Missouri women

“We went to the ocean all the time,” Debra Schwartz told Dateline. “We did a lot of stuff as a family.”. Debra and her older sister, Sherrill, were raised in Bellevue, Washington. “My dad loved it out there,” Debra said. “Our family did a lot of camping.” Bellevue was packed with outdoor adventures, and Debra told Dateline her family enjoyed outdoor life to its fullest.
KCTV 5

Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri man has been indicted for illegally excavating a prehistoric Native American site and causing more than $300,000 worth of damage, per a professional archeologist’s estimate. Johnny Lee Brown, a 70-year-old man from Clinton, was charged on April 26 with conspiracy. He also...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Cities where rent has increased the most

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Stacker examined which major cities have recorded the biggest rent increases in May 2022 compared to a year ago, referencing data from Apartment List. Lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic made many renters realize they could pick up and move to a place where they could get more bang for their buck, but […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
State
Hawaii State
ozarksfn.com

Five Generations and Counting

WALNUT GROVE, MO. – The old saying that once in your life you need a doctor, a lawyer, a policeman and a preacher, but every day, three times a day, you need a farmer typifies the Miller Farm of Walnut Grove, Mo. For five generations, the Roundtree/Miller family has...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Evangel University to receive largest gift in the school’s history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Evangel University will be receiving a $10 million gift that will help fund a new arena, field house, and other improvements around campus. The University’s President announced Tuesday that the Green family, which owns Hobby Lobby and Mardel will make gift Evangel with the largest donation in its 67-year history. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Check out Greene County’s Flag Day Celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Commission held the annual County Flag Day celebration to honor the establishment of the U.S. flag dating back to June 14, 1777. The celebration included a presentation from the Ozark Mountain Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, a musical performance by the Courthouse Chorale and a proclamation […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#The Battle Of Midway#Navy#Uss Hornet#Imperial Japanese#Combat Intelligence Unit#U S Pacific Fleet
KOLR10 News

Three tigers and one lion rescued from roadside zoo in Oklahoma

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Four big cats were rescued from a defunct drive-thru roadside zoo in northeast Oklahoma on Friday, June 10, 2022. The AZA-accredited Oakland Zoo in Oakland, CA, and the globally accredited big cat sanctuaries—Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, AR, and Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine, CA—collaborated to rescue the […]
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
macaronikid.com

2022 Fireworks and 4th of July Celebrations in Springfield and Beyond

July 4th is just around the corner and it's time to start planning in Springfield! Our family loves celebrating Independence Day, and there's nothing quite like summer holidays and fireworks! Check out these great events to help your family celebrate in Springfield, Missouri, and beyond! Check back often - we will continue to add new events to this list!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Andrews ready for his last Price Cutter Charity Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s a summer tradition in the Ozarks for more than three decades, the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Golf fans love it because they can see the up and coming PGA pros. Charities love it because the tourney generates huge money for their causes. And one man has grown this event into the success that […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Tricia Derges Trial: Day Two

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. —  On Monday, June 13, 2022, a jury was selected out of a pool of 70 people for the trial of Republican state representative Tricia Derges, who represents Nixa in the Missouri state house. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the defense declined to make any opening statements and the prosecutor began presenting its […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
World War II
KOLR10 News

Third escaped inmate from Barry County has been arrested

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Lance Stephens, the last of three inmates on the run who escaped from the Barry County Jail was captured near San Antonio, Texas Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Barry County Sheriff’s Office. The Barry County Sheriff said Stephens, along with Matthew Crawford and Christopher Blevins, escaped in early […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

CAPTURED: 2nd Barry County escapee caught in Springfield, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two of three escaped inmates out of Barry County, Missouri have been captured. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office announced today, June 13th, that Mattew Crawford was taken into custody In Springfield, Missouri. Just five days earlier, Barry County Deputies announced the capture of Christopher Blevins...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

How to desensitize your dog to loud sounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fourth of July is less than a month away and this is the time of year most dogs go missing. One factor that may contribute to this is fireworks and the loud noises fireworks can cause. According to Misti Fry with Sidekick Dog Training, dogs hear exceptionally well and loud noises can […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri man breaks state record with walleye catch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation says that Tim Stilling broke the state record for a walleye caught using an alternate method. The 7 lbs 8 oz fish was caught on the Sac River on May 16, 2022. Stilling is from Morrisville, Missouri. The record-breaking catch...
MISSOURI STATE
houstonherald.com

Peak alert issued for Cabool, Houston

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) announced a peak usage alert to communities in south central Missouri through Wednesday, June 15. The MPUA is the utility resource for 120 municipalities in Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois. Local communities that are part of MPUA include Ava, Cabool, Houston, Mountain Grove, Mountain View, Thayer, West Plains, Willow Springs and Winona.
HOUSTON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body found in Grand Lake, MoDot wants public input for Joplin project, and Joplin library celebrates 120 years

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Officials with the Grand River Dam Authority say they may have recovered the body of a missing man in Grand Lake. Around 8:00pm GRDA police officers received a call from boaters who said they spotted a body in the water. Officers arrived about a mile north of Pensacola Dam along Langley Bluff. Police say the clothing on the body matched the description of Troy Young of Bixby, Oklahoma, who was last seen leaving Cedar Port Marina on May 28th. Authorities say official identification will come from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner. Watch for the latest information here.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield shuts out Hooks 3-0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals returned home to Hammons Field Tuesday night to open a six game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks. The Hooks are the Double AA affiliate of the Houston Astros. Springfield will be trying for its third straight victory. It’s the first time this season that the Hooks and the Cardinals have […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy