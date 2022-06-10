ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major water main break shuts down Main Street in Middletown

By Jayne Chacko, Olivia Lank
 4 days ago

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews are working to repair a major water main break in Middletown that shut down a busy section of Main Street and caused water issues citywide.

The intersection of Main and Court streets was flooded Friday night, and city residents suddenly lost water pressure.

“I just got out of the shower, and I was trying to wash some dishes and my water just started going down,” said Allison Kennedy, a Middletown resident.

After losing water pressure, Kennedy made her way to Main Street and saw what happened.

“It was wild. It was flooding the whole street, it looked like there were rivers in the middle of the intersection.”

Crews were on scene within minutes of the break to get the situation under control.

Only four businesses on one side of the block were impacted and still do not have water. Officials said water has been restored for city residents.

“This is not a health concern, but if you are experiencing discolored water, we do not recommend you use the washing machine, the dishwasher, or other water-using devices until the water has cleared,” city officials said. “You should also refrain from drinking the water until it is clear as it will be neither aesthetically pleasing nor good tasting.”

Discolored water can be cleared by running the cold water tap for a couple of minutes. If the water doesn’t clear after a short period, or if you have specific concerns, you can call the Middletown Water and Sewer Department at 860-638-3500.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area as crews will be making repairs all weekend.

Main Street remains closed to traffic from Washington Street (RT 66) to Dingwall Drive, according to the police department, and Court Street is also closed in the area on Main Street. Police suggest drivers use Broad Street and DeKoven Drive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

