Roman Reigns’ in-ring WWE return suffers another setback

By Matty Breisch
 4 days ago
Roman Reigns hasn’t publically been in a WWE ring since mid-may, when the “Head of the Table” took on Drew McIntyre for a live event in Iowa. Since that match, Reigns has missed Hell in a Cell, missed every episode of Raw and Smackdown, and now, will reportedly miss WWE’s next...

Tammy Severson Gerard
4d ago

if he is not defending the titles he Needs to give them up and let someone have them that will defended them. real champion don't just sit around and claim they held the titles the longest. WWE needs to wake up and make changes tired of watching the same people fight week after week. And all the cheating

CS'52
4d ago

Tammy, you’re right.Every other wrestlers hi couldn’t compete gave up their belts.Why is WWE protecting Roman Reins

