Strange stowaway takes ride through Madison, Fayette counties

By Dustin Massengill
foxlexington.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control is searching for the owner of an adventurous hen. Are you missing a golden feather, brown-eyed, firm-footed hen with just...

foxlexington.com

Related
clayconews.com

Fatal Collision on U.S. 421 in Madison County, Kentucky

RICHMOND, KY (June 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police Richmond Post was notified just before 8:00 A.M. this morning, of a collision on Battlefield Memorial Highway (US-421) near Battlefield Park, in Richmond. The initial investigation indicates a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle operated by Garrett Ray, 33 years old of...
WKYT 27

Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Madison County. According to the coroner, the crash happened Tuesday morning on US 421, near Battlefield Park, south of Richmond. The coroner says a 33-year-old motorcyclist from Madison County was killed. The man’s name...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Pet#Stowaway#Animal Control#Animals#Fayette#Fox#Amazon
foxlexington.com

1 injured in shooting at Lexington shopping center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was injured in a shooting at the Tates Creek Centre shopping plaza Tuesday afternoon. Lexington police told FOX 56 that at around 6:46 p.m. they arrived at the shopping center after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. An injured man was...
WSAZ

Coroner’s office locates family of woman who died

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond posted on social media Monday night that the family of a deceased woman who was living in Ashland has been found. Hammond extended his thanks to those who helped find the next of kin for Mary Noellen Summer, who was originally from the Columbus, Ohio area.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Whitley County Golden Alert - June 13, 2022

WATCH | Motorcyclist warns of dangers of crashes involving deer. Experts say deer versus motorcycle accidents happen more than you think. WATCH | Crime Stoppers offering more cash to help solve Lexington homicide cases. Updated: 12 hours ago. Police said in a statement that Bluegrass Crime Stoppers has committed $10,000...
WTVQ

Weather prompts change in trash collection times in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With daytime temperatures expected to be in the 90s and possibly higher, Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection times Tuesday-Friday this week. According to the City, waste collections will start 30 minutes earlier each day to limit the amount of time...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington surpasses 100K COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The city of Lexington has surpassed 100 thousand COVID-19 cases since March 2020. The health department said it’s seen an uptick in cases. “If you look at where we were even a month ago, we had 90 new cases a day on our seven-day rolling average. And today, we’re at about 150. Unfortunately, this is a sad milestone, but this is no surprise to us here at the County Health Department. We have known over the last couple of weeks as we’ve seen these cases continue to rise that we were going to hit this 100,000 case mark. What we’re hoping is that this is a chance to reinforce to the people watching that this pandemic is not over and in fact, it’s trending back in the wrong direction,” said Kevin Hall, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.
LEXINGTON, KY
historic-structures.com

Wigwam Village - Tee Pee Motel, Cave City Kentucky

A primary impact of the automobile was its broadening of the concepts of recreation and leisure. Unlike travel by train, for decades the most common means of long-distance transportation used by the majority of Americans, automobile motoring permitted the travel itself to be part of a vacation, not just the means of reaching a destination. In the early 1920s, "autocamping" became the rage and campgrounds sprang up all over the country. By the end of the decade, however, the camps' latrines, common showers and increasing patronage by itinerants brought about by the onset of the Depression had led to a loss of desirability to many motorists. The next step was the cabin or cottage camp, or the proto-motel.
CAVE CITY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington motorcyclist killed in early morning crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One individual is dead after an early morning crash in Lexington. Lexington police said the crash occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road near the Nicholasville Road exit. The motorcyclist, identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office as 26-year-old Yuriy Aube,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Firefighters battle heavy garage fire in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New Albany firefighters fought and finally beat a heavy fire in a garage around noon on Sunday, June 12. It happened in a pole barn behind a home in the 700 Block of West 6th Street. NAFD Battalion Chief Chris Koehler said two cars and two...
WKYT 27

Scott County judge-executive candidate arrested

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man running for Scott County judge-executive is facing charges. Georgetown police arrested Charles Hoffman on Friday. They say a man was reportedly causing a scene around a bar on East Main Street. Police found Hoffman and say he refused to talk to them. An officer tried to stop him by grabbing his arm, but he pulled away.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man shot outside shopping plaza in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting in a public parking lot. Police said they responded to Tates Creek Centre around 6:45 Tuesday evening for a report of shots fired. When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Police said the...
LEXINGTON, KY

