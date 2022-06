It's all on the line Monday when Australia and Peru face off in a 2022 World Cup qualifying intercontinental final for one of the two spots left for Qatar 2022. Australia dispatched the United Arab Emirates 2-1 on Tuesday to advance from the Asian Football Confederation, while Peru finished fifth in CONMEBOL qualifying. Australia has reached the past four World Cups, even advancing to the knockout stage in 2006, but it failed to win a group-stage match in 2018. One of its losses was to Peru, which was making its first appearance since 1982. The Peruvians won that 2018 match 2-0, and it is the only head-to-head meeting between the teams all-time. Monday's match will be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

CHRISTIAN CUEVA ・ 2 DAYS AGO