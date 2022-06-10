ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, MN

Dodge County man sentenced to more than 12 years for meth sales, firearms

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - A Dodge County man was sentenced to 147 months in prison, followed by five years of probation for methamphetamine trafficking and firearms violations, according to the U.S. Dept....

www.kaaltv.com

Related
KIMT

St. Ansgar woman sentenced for meth in Bremer County

WAVERLY, Iowa – Dealing drugs means a deferred judgment and a hefty fine for a Mitchell County woman. Samantha Deanne Potter, 31 of St. Ansgar and formerly of Lyle, Minnesota, has pleaded guilty in Bremer County District Court to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
winonaradio.com

Man Arrested Following Standoff in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KWNO)-A 25-year-old man was arrested following a brief standoff in Lake City over the weekend. The Lake City Police Department says Tyler Ruiz was brought into custody on suspicion of terroristic threats and domestic assault. Officers were called to a Lake City residence on the report of a male acting erratic and reported finding a woman who had been assaulted outside of the house while Ruiz was still inside the home.
LAKE CITY, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Rochester man sentenced to prison time on felony violating a DANCO, violating a harassment restraining order in Mower County District Court

A Rochester man facing felony charges of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order, and for violating a harassment restraining order in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on January 9th has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year old Trenton James Johnson was sentenced Wednesday to...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Glenville man receives 2 years’ probation after shooting at man

(ABC 6 News) - James Joseph Vinton received a sentence of two years’ probation in Freeborn County Court, after firing a rifle at a would-be truck thief. Vinton pleaded guilty to felony intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers the safety of others. According to the original criminal complained,...
GLENVILLE, MN
KAAL-TV

Stewartville man pleads guilty to violating restraining order

(ABC 6 News) - A Stewartville man pleaded guilty to harassment and violating a restraining order Monday. Cory Robert Cody entered a guilty plea to gross misdemeanor violation of a restraining order June 13. Cody was originally accused of 2 counts of felony violating a restraining order after repeatedly contacting...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KAAL-TV

Red Wing man arrested for spitting on an Olmsted County sheriff

(ABC 6 News) - A Red Wing man was arrested Sunday for spitting in a sheriff’s deputy’s eye. A deputy responded to a call for assistance from a road corporal around 11:36 p.m. Sunday, June 12. The corporal was transporting John Stucki, 29, to a locked facility due...
RED WING, MN
mystar106.com

Charles City woman charged with theft, prohibited acts involving a controlled substance

MASON CITY — A Charles City woman has been charged with theft and fraud against a Mason City health care provider. Authorities are accusing 47-year-old Julie Vance of making unauthorized personal transactions with the business account of Lindstrom Family Practice. Vance is accused of using withdrawals, personal account payments, unauthorized checks and unauthorized credit card use totaling over $1500. She’s also accused of obtaining over 100 prescriptions by using fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation. A criminal complaint states several of those prescriptions were for the pain medication hydrocodone.
MASON CITY, IA
winonaradio.com

WPD, Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office Thwart Kidnapping Scam

(KWNO)-The Winona Police Department and Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office worked together to thwart a kidnapping scam. Winona Chief Deputy of Police Jay Rasmussen says Wabasha County dispatch took a call from a resident who was informed his daughter was kidnapped. Authorities say the scammer ordered the victim to go to Winona’s Walmart and wire them money.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea man finally sentenced for Worth County crimes

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Over two and ½ years after his arrest, a southern Minnesota man is sentenced for crimes in Worth County. Roberto Martinez Del Angel, 52 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and conspiracy. He was accused of stealing a vehicle in Estherville and then helping burglarize a home in rural Northwood in September 2019.
CBS Minnesota

Parents Of Shot 3-Year-Old Charged With Child Endangerment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The parents of a 3-year-old boy injured in a shooting in Minneapolis earlier this month have been charged. The shooting happened June 5, at about 9 p.m. The boy’s parents brought him to North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound. According to filed charges, a bullet passed through the boy’s body, causing damage to his bowels and his hip bone. On Monday, charges were filed against Maceo Anthony Cortez Beckley and Cydnie Capri Zimmerman, both 30 years old. Police say the boy’s parents told investigators that the boy was playing outside when he was shot, and they were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Eyota man's cause of death confirmed as overdose

(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a third overdose in an Eyota garage in January. Capt. James Schueller confirmed that Anthony Holzer, 43, died from “toxic effects of cocaine and fentanyl.”. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a death over the...
EYOTA, MN
KIMT

Rochester police investigating counterfeit cash at Menards

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating some counterfeit cash passed at a Rochester business. Investigators say it happened Sunday afternoon at Menards North. A woman bought some items using two 50 dollar bills and police say both bills were fake and had the same serial number. Rochester police say...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Austin police looking for weekend armed robbery suspect

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police have released information about an armed robbery Sunday in Austin. It happened around 10:32 am at Reeds Fourth Avenue convenience store. Austin police say a suspect pulled a large knife, pointed it at a store employee, and demanded money. Investigators say the employee complied and the suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Motorcycle riding club searches for answers after motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) - The Twisted Saints, a motorcycle group in Rochester, are searching for answers after a crash seriously injured one of their members on Sunday. The Twisted Saints are more than a riding club. "We're one big happy family," said Twisted Saints President Shorty Lee. "When something like...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Possible hit-and-run motorcycle crash in SW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Rochester Police Department (RPD) is asking for your help in finding a driver that may have been involved in a possible hit-and-run. According to RPD, it happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday. A motorcyclist was driving on 12th Street SW when a white sporty car, also on 12th Street, started to change lanes and then veered back into its original lane.
KIMT

Federal prison sentence for Dodge County drug dealer

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Dodge County drug dealer is going to federal prison. Matthew James Lyman, 48 of Mantorville, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Federal...
KAAL-TV

Rochester police search for driver in motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a motorcycle crash Sunday. Around 4:07 p.m. June 12, police responded to an injury call on S Broadway and 12th St. SW. A 39-year-old Kasson man was lying on the ground, injured, after crashing...
ROCHESTER, MN
kiwaradio.com

Mason City Man Arrested On Kidnapping Charge, One Person Hospitalized

Mason City, Iowa — A Mason City man is jailed on a kidnapping charge. The Mason City Police Department says on Thursday just before 1:00 p.m., officers and fire medics responded to a report that a person had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital. A search warrant was served at a residence in the 400 block of 1st Southwest in connection with the investigation.
MASON CITY, IA
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Public findings of Medford deaths released by sheriff

The deaths of two Medford teenagers 10 days ago was the result of a murder-suicide with a small caliber handgun, officials said today in a statement. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the weapon was found at the scene. The bodies of Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19,...
MEDFORD, MN

