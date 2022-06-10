Dodge County man sentenced to more than 12 years for meth sales, firearms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The parents of a 3-year-old boy injured in a shooting in Minneapolis earlier this month have been charged. The shooting happened June 5, at about 9 p.m. The boy’s parents brought him to North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound. According to filed charges, a bullet passed through the boy’s body, causing damage to his bowels and his hip bone. On Monday, charges were filed against Maceo Anthony Cortez Beckley and Cydnie Capri Zimmerman, both 30 years old. Police say the boy’s parents told investigators that the boy was playing outside when he was shot, and they were...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO